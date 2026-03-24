Ryan Calais Cameron Appointed First Ever Patron of Camden People's Theatre

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About Ryan Calais Cameron

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Playwright and screenwriter Ryan Calais Cameron, best known for his Olivier Award-nominated play For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy, has been named as the first ever Patron of Camden People's Theatre.The news comes as the venue prepares to showcase new works from this year’s ‘Starting Blocks’ artist development scheme, on the 28th and 29th March as well as launching the Spring Season of shows, running from 7th April - 23rd May 2026.Ryan first worked with CPT through the Starting Blocks scheme during which he founded his company, Nouveau Riche and developed his first play, making his appointment particularly resonant; a full-circle moment for both artist and venue. Starting Blocks , launched in 2011, has a track record for developing hit productions - from Haley McGee’s The Ex-boyfriend Yard Sale, which transferred to Soho Theatre following a sell-out run at CPT, to Ryan’s Queens of Sheeba, which premiered at the venue before transferring onwards to major London stages and international audiences, including a run in New York. Artists participating in the annual programme embark on a 12-week residency, before presenting a work-in-progress performance of the project as part of the venue’s major annual festival of new and unusual theatre; SPRINT Festival, placing ground-breaking new work at the centre of the programme.Ryan Calais Cameron said: “Camden People’s Theatre was one of the first places that gave me real space to experiment. Not just to put work on, but to try things, to fail, to rethink, and to grow. Starting Blocks was a pivotal moment for me – it gave me time, support and belief at a stage when those things matter most.The journey that began there has taken my work to bigger stages and different audiences, but it started in a small studio with people who were willing to invest in an idea before anyone else knew what it could become. That kind of support is increasingly rare, and it is absolutely vital.I’m becoming a Patron because I want to help protect and champion spaces like CPT. Artist development relies on organisations that are prepared to back new work early, to take risks, and to invest time in artists before there is any guarantee of return. If we want a thriving theatre ecology in the UK, we have to value the places where new voices are nurtured and where risk is encouraged. The UK theatre ecology is in jeopardy, there is just isn’t enough support for early career artists, and I really hope that can change.CPT played a significant role in my story. I’m proud to stand alongside them now and to support the next generation of artists who will begin theirs here.”Together with the Starting Blocks showcase and the announcement of Ryan as patron, CPT also launches its 2026 Spring Season from 7th April – 23rd May. Spring 2026 brings together an eclectic mix of new theatre, solo shows, comedy, storytelling and works-in-progress, from immersive art experiences and queer sing-alongs to politically charged explorations of masculinity, identity, addiction and intimacy. With work tackling Black British identity, Brexit, feminism, Deaf Culture and AI, the season reflects CPT’s commitment to urgent and adventurous performance, celebrating the bold and the unconventional.As Patron, Cameron will support CPT’s artist development work, act as an advocate for the organisation across the industry, and host public and stakeholder events throughout the year.