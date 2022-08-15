Ruthie Henshall and Jason Manford Will Return as Hosts For MAGIC AT THE MUSICALS

Magic at the Musicals is returning to London's Royal Albert Hall this September, bringing you the most popular and celebrated shows from the West End, and today it has been announced on Magic Radio Breakfast that Ruthie Henshall and Jason Manford will both be returning as hosts.

What's more, there have been a number of new shows announced as performing on the night, including Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Sister Act and South Pacific.

Never before has there been a better opportunity to see stars from your favourite West End musicals come together in one night alongside a full orchestra for some incredible performances. With an amazing seventeen musicals now on offer, you won't want to miss this glittering event!

Speaking ahead of the event, Ruthie said, "We always have the best time at Magic at the Musicals and this year will be no different... what a spectacular line-up! If you are a fan of theatre in any form, you really won't want to miss this."

Magic at the Musicals takes place on 18th September. There are limited tickets remaining for the event, available from the Magic Radio website.

Magic at the Musicals is produced by TBI Media.

There'll be performances on the night from:

Bat Out of Hell

Disney's Beauty and the Beast the Musical

Disney's Frozen the Musical

Disney's The Lion King

Dear Evan Hansen

Grease

Jersey Boys

& Juliet

Les Misérables

MAMMA MIA! The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

My Fair Lady

Phantom of the Opera

Sister Act

South Pacific

The Drifters Girl

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

If you miss out on tickets for the event, you'll be able to listen to it back on Magic Radio at 5-7pm on the Sunday 25th September and on Magic at the Musicals station from 7pm - 9pm.