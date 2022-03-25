Rula Lenska Will Star in EVELYN at Mercury Theatre & Southwark Playhouse

Wildcard Theatre and the Mercury Theatre have announced the casting of Rula Lenska in new play Evelyn which will run at 03 - 12 June at Mercury Theatre and then 23rd June - 16 July at Southwark Playhouse.

Rula is one of Britain's best loved actresses. Since her breakthrough in Rock Follies in 1976, she has appeared in numerous movies, television programmes and stage productions. Having had roles in such iconic shows as EastEnders, Doctor Who, One Foot In The Grave and Footballers' Wives, Rula also had the joint leading role with her friend John Inman in the 1981 comedy series Take A Letter Mr Jones. Rula was recently seen playing Claudia Colby in the iconic British soap, Coronation Street. Rula originally appeared in the show between December 2009 and May 2011 before reprising the role in July 2018.

In "Evelyn" Rula stars as unsuspecting landlady Jeanne who takes pity on Sandra, a stranger who might not be who she says she is ...

Inspired by real life events, Evelyn is a story of mob-justice in modern day Britain that interrogates the question: when is justice really served? This unflinching piece of theatre takes a no-holds-barred look at vigilantism, social media, and our collective quickness to judge, to scorn, to threaten and sometimes, to attack.

The premise of Evelyn saw writer Tom Ratcliffe shortlisted for the 2016 intake of the Old Vic 12 before the play reached the longlist of 27 plays for the 2017 Verity Bargate Award. The play has also been longlisted for the Papatango New Writing Prize and the Theatre503 playwriting Award.

Further cast announcements to come.