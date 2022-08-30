Rubicon Dance Company Will Present The London Premiere Of Their 'Triple Bill'

RUBICON DANCE COMPANY is the most exciting new dance company to come out of Wales this century! Led by Creative Director Jamiel Laurence - former Soloist with Scottish Ballet and producer of the all-star series Ballet Nights - and CEO & Artistic Director of Rubicon Dance Kathryn Williams, the company's TRIPLE BILL is a sizzling programme of three brand new works by Jamiel Laurence, Anna Watkins, and Marcus Jarrell Willis.

Says Jamiel Laurence: "Rubicon Dance Company is already becoming a force for change for dance in Wales as we approach our first anniversary that coincides with our London premiere. Our TRIPLE BILL features three very different, equally exciting new works performed by Rubicon's 8 highly talented dancers. We're hugely looking forward to performing in London and giving audiences a taste of Wales' superb dance future!"

Jamiel Laurence will present Read-Only Memory which incorporates his love for sci-fi and the future of technology; Anna Watkins will present 24HR, a deep dive into mental health from the inside of a therapy room; and Marcus Jarrell Willis will present High Jinks where we join a group of people having fun in their favourite pub.

TRIPLE BILL programme:

READ-ONLY MEMORY

Choreography: Jamiel Laurence

Music: Sonia Killmann

Costumes: Rhiannon Matthews

Set: Tancred Matthews

In the distant future, new technologies may allow us to relive our memories from a new perspective as they're projected before us. Read-Only Memory explores how a dystopian society might find a use for this technology as a form of punishment...



"I love sci-fi and was inspired by an interview with 'Dune' director Dennis Villeneuve in which he talks passionately about the design of the film and its vital role in communicating the main storyline," says Jamiel. Music for my piece is by Sonia Killmann, the brilliant Glasgow-based saxophonist, composer and multi-media artist. Our plan is to build a dystopian landscape through sound and vision in order to create a cinematically inspired, thought-provoking experience for the audience. This is also reflected in the futuristic architecture that surrounds Lanterns Studio Theatre at Canary Wharf."

24HR

Choreography: Anna Watkins

Music: Bawren Tavaziva and cellist/composer Zosia Jagodzinska

Design: Rhiannon Matthews

Anna Watkins has created the deeply human 24HR which studies the increase in mental health issues from the inside of a therapy room. Drawing on shared experiences, Anna has created a musical choreographic language to tell people's stories to an original score by Bawren Tavaziva and cellist/composer Zosia Jagodzinska.

Says Anna: "My piece is partly inspired by personal experience and I've created a movement language that combines the physical with the emotional to voice a bigger message which is what I hope will resonate with the audience.

"I'm intrigued too by the rhythm Welsh creates when it's spoken while moving; I've incorporated some Welsh text into the soundtrack which is spoken by company dancer Luke Bafico."

HIGH JINKS

Choreography: Marcus Jarrell Willis

Music: Schubert | JS Bach

And Jordan O'Jordan, American banjo player and composer

Design: Rhiannon Matthews

Marcus Jarrell Willis, Resident Choreographer with Ballet Cymru, former Rambert Choreography Fellow, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (2008-16), will transport the audience to a boisterous evening among friends and acquaintances who meet regularly at the same pub...

Says Marcus: "In High Jinks a group of people come to the same pub every day. While they have become friends within the setting of the pub and generally enjoy each other's company, they don't socialise outside the setting of the pub. I'm very invested in community engagement as are Rubicon; I hope Lanterns audiences will take a moment, sit back and see themselves onstage and enjoy the show."

RUBICON DANCE is a social arts organisation that encourages everyone to take part in and enjoy dance. Established in 1975, Rubicon has a wide footprint across Wales with one of the UK's largest participatory dance programmes, a well-regarded talent development programme and a longstanding commitment to developing and supporting the dance sector's workforce.

Rubicon Dance Company was founded in 2021 as a response to the crushing effects of the pandemic on talented dancers from Wales, and to provide them with employment.

Says Rubicon Dance CEO and Artistic Director Kathryn Williams:

"Rubicon Dance Company brings together 8 of the most exciting dancers in Wales and will cater for the huge appetite for high-quality dance that audiences feel invited to see. I'm also delighted that we're working with three highly talented choreographers; I think Lanterns audiences will love our TRIPLE BILL!



"Rubicon Dance is Wales' oldest dance organisation and we have built a strong, nationally recognised reputation for our ability to reach those who can think the arts are not for them. One of only 69 Arts Council of Wales revenue funded organisations, Rubicon's creative output is widely regarded for its quality and our ability to resonate with our intended audiences."