Roundhouse Reveals New Venue Director

The Roundhouse is known as a world-famous live venue, delivering hundreds of gigs, events and performances events each year.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Camden's Roundhouse has announced Rowan Kitching as its new Venue Director. 

Rowan joins from The HAC and is an experienced venue specialist with detailed knowledge of heritage venues and technical event delivery at expansive outdoor event spaces and exhibition centres. This includes the delivery of large scale global events for both London 2012 Olympics and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The Roundhouse is known as a world-famous live venue, delivering hundreds of gigs, events and performances events each year, as well as a year-round creative programme for 11-30 year olds, including in the newly opened Roundhouse Works. 

Rowan will oversee the technical and production, visitor experience and estate teams as well as spearhead the venue's sustainability plans. 

Rowan Kitching, Venue Director, Roundhouse; “I am thrilled to be joining the team at the Roundhouse, at an exciting time for such an iconic music and arts venue. The uniqueness and heritage of the space excites me, but most importantly the support to our vital creative youth programme.  I am dedicated to delivering world class events and what a fabulous stage on which to be doing that here.”

Marcus Davey, CEO and Artistic Director, Roundhouse; “I'm delighted to welcome Rowan to the team at the Roundhouse. She brings a wealth of experience from across the events world, but greater than that is Rowan's commitment to supporting the next generation of event professionals, something that is so important to us at the Roundhouse.”

The Roundhouse is an iconic venue in Camden but alongside live events, harnessing the creativity of young people and new artists is built into its DNA. The Roundhouse works with 7,500 young people each year through an ambitious youth programme where 11-30 year-olds can take part in creative opportunities or use affordable studio space that can ignite a passion, develop skills or help them turn their creativity into a career. 

 



