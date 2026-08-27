Rosie O'Donnell Joins INDIGO Musical as a Producer

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Emmy Award-winning entertainer and longtime autism advocate Rosie O'Donnell has joined the producing team of Indigo, a new original musical about an unconventional family told through the eyes of a non-speaking autistic teenager.

O'Donnell decided to join the production in reaction to her experience of the UK premiere of the show, which took place at the Leicester CURVE in 2025.

O'Donnell has built one of the most direct parent-to-parent channels on autism and neurodivergence anywhere on social media. On TikTok, where she posts as @rosie to an audience of roughly 3 million followers, she speaks candidly and near daily about neurodivergence, about parenting a child on the autism spectrum, and about how autistic people are portrayed and misrepresented, on screen and in the press.

Her advocacy extends well beyond social media platforms. In 2025 she produced Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism; a documentary that followed families, including her own, through the Guide Dogs of America service dog program. It was released on Hulu during Autism Awareness Month.

ABOUT INDIGO

Elaine is starting to forget. Beverly wishes she wouldn't remember. Emma just wants her family back. Indigo is an emotional exploration of the true meaning of family in a complex, neurodiverse, and not always easy world. Three generations of women navigate a life of mistakes, broken promises, and ultimately, their need to reach one another. Emma's internal experience, in a world awash with color, allows the audience to experience life from her perspective, even while she remains silent to the outside world, as a non-speaking neurodivergent teen. A celebration of empathy, family bonds, and embracing new perspectives, Indigo feels like a story that's familiar and relevant to each and every one of us.

The musical tackles deeply meaningful human subjects: autism, Alzheimer's, addiction, loss, and the unbreakable ties of family. It does so with a stunning score and breathtaking design that immerses audiences in Emma's sensory world of color and light.

Indigo has a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby, The Time Traveller's Wife), music & lyrics by Scott Evan Davis(ASCAP, MAC & MTI Award winner), is conceived by Jay Kuo, Lorenzo Thione & Scott Evan Davis, with direction by Catie Davis (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge, Company); music supervision & orchestrations by Brad Haak (Mary Poppins, An American in Paris), scenic & video design by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Andrzej Goulding (& Juliet, Life of Pi, Groundhog Day), lighting design by Jake DeGroot, and sound design by Matt Peploe (Starlight Express, We Will Rock You).

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