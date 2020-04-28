Rose Theatre Launches READINGS FROM THE ROSE

As a means of bringing joy and creativity into homes during these uncertain times, the Rose has today announced their latest initiative, 'Readings from the Rose'.

Adjoa Andoh, Angellica Bell, Arthur Darvill, Christopher Eccleston, Jane Asher and Paterson Joseph are among several actors and creatives who have filmed themselves reading their favourite poems for the Rose to release online over the next couple of weeks. In addition, there will also be a special reading from members of the Rose Participate community.

These readings can be viewed by anyone free of charge on the Rose's website and social media channels in the hope that they will bring some light entertainment to audiences while theatres are dark.

The first poem in the series, released today is In Spite of War by Angela Morgan, read by television presenter and Rose Board member Angellica Bell. Speaking about the project, Angellica said: "I've been working with the Rose for about a year now and I love it. It's an incredible venue with wonderfully dedicated staff. The Readings From The Rose initiative is simply beautiful. I feel passionately that everyone, no matter who they are, should have access to the arts. I hope that some of the wonderful words shared over the coming weeks serves to inspire creativity whilst we are all cooped up inside."

Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director at the Rose said: "I'm delighted that we are able to launch 'Readings from the Rose'. We have a wealth of talent lined up so that audiences can enjoy a daily dose of culture and I want to say a massive thank you to all those who have taken part so far. We will get through this and look forward to sharing even more diverse and stimulating work on the other side."

Forthcoming readings will be released every day over the next few weeks and published on the Rose's website and social media channels. Those currently reading for the Rose include: Adjoa Andoh, Angellica Bell, Anjana Vasan, Anton Lesser, Arthur Darvill, Christopher Eccleston, Hattie Morahan, Jane Asher, Louise Brealey, Niamh Cusack, Olivia Vinall, Paterson Joseph, Paul Higgins, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Stephen Boxer.

For more information, visit the Rose website here.





