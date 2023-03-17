Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ricardo P Lloyd to Portray George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower at National Maritime Museum

The National Maritime Museum is hosting a Caribbean takeover on April 1

Mar. 17, 2023  
Ricardo P Lloyd to Portray George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower at National Maritime Museum

Actor Ricardo P Lloyd will be appearing at The National Maritime Museum on April 1, as part of their Caribbean Takeover

The National Maritime Museum is gearing up to host this unique event celebrating the fusion of cultures from Africa, the Caribbean, and Britain.

From free masterclasses to fabulous performances on the Great Map, the event will be dedicated to celebrating Black history and culture in Britain.

The Caribbean Social Forum will be taking over the Museum for the entire day, inviting special guests, artists, musicians and more to share their skills and experiences.

This event, celebrating the fusion of cultures from Africa, the Caribbean, and Britain promises to be a fantastic day out with free masterclasses and performances on the Great Map.

Ricardo P Lloyd, a rising star in the acting world, is renowned for his ability to portray complex and inspiring historical figures. His previous portrayal of John Blanke at the National Maritime Museum event last year attracted a number of celebrities including ITV's The Chase star Shaun Wallace.

Lloyd's portrayal of George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower is set to be another standout performance, inspiring interest in Black history and culture in Britain.

As a strong advocate for truthful representation, Lloyd believes that representation is important in all forms of media and entertainment. "I want all people of all walks to see the power and beauty in themselves through the projects I take on or through the roles I play," he says.

This dedication to truthful representation is sure to shine through in his performance as George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower.

The National Maritime Museum's unique cultural event will begin at 10am, with events taking place throughout the day. Steel pan drumming will be played at the entrances to the Museum and during some live performances inside. Visitors who struggle with loud noises can borrow ear defenders from the Welcome desk or ask staff to direct them to a quieter area.

All activities are free and suitable for all ages and abilities, with no need to book tickets. Visitors can simply turn up on the day and enjoy the festivities. This is a unique opportunity to celebrate Black history and culture in Britain.




HOUSE OF THE DRAGONs Milly Alcock Will Lead New Production of THE CRUCIBLE Photo
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON's Milly Alcock Will Lead New Production of THE CRUCIBLE
Milly Alcock, best known for her role in Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon, will lead a new production of The Crucible in the West End.
World Premiere of BREEDING Comes to The Kings Head Theatre Next Month Photo
World Premiere of BREEDING Comes to The King's Head Theatre Next Month
The King's Head Theatre has announced that the world premiere of BREEDING – a funny, moving drama about adopting as queer parents – will headline the second Takeover season.
130 Ukrainians Join Royal Opera Chorus For Special Performance Photo
130 Ukrainians Join Royal Opera Chorus For Special Performance
The Royal Opera House hosted a performance this afternoon featuring over 130 Ukrainian singers, including individuals displaced by the war, and the full Royal Opera Chorus.
Review: THE MESSIAH COMPLEX, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: THE MESSIAH COMPLEX, VAULT Festival
The Messiah Complex is a fascinating exploration of dystopian philosophy and intellectual restrictions. Alexander Knott, James Demaine, and Ryan Hutton devise a piece with clearly defined lore and logic. It’s a bold provocation of Orwellian stature.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Oldham Coliseum Theatre Confirms Closure and Staff RedundancyOldham Coliseum Theatre Confirms Closure and Staff Redundancy
March 16, 2023

Oldham Coliseum theatre have confirmed the closure of the venue and the beginning of a redundancy process that will impact all staff.
Waleed Akhtar Announced as First Recipient of The Roger Michell Commissioning FundWaleed Akhtar Announced as First Recipient of The Roger Michell Commissioning Fund
March 16, 2023

Waleed Akhtar is the first recipient of The Roger Michell Commissioning Fund. The annual fund, set up after the passing of director Roger Michell in 2021 with donations from his family and friends, will support an annual commission for a playwright with a fresh and unique perspective on the world to develop a play alongside the Almeida.
BBC launches COMPOSED WITH DEVONTE HYNES, Exploring the World of Classical Music and BeyondBBC launches COMPOSED WITH DEVONTE HYNES, Exploring the World of Classical Music and Beyond
March 16, 2023

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Devonté Hynes presents a new 12-part series, Composed with Devonté Hynes, with the first three episodes available on BBC Sounds. The series will be on BBC Radio 3 from the 18 March.
Budget 2023 Brings Relief to UK Theatre SectorBudget 2023 Brings Relief to UK Theatre Sector
March 16, 2023

An extension of tax relief rates and £8.6 million of funding for Edinburgh festivals are among the measures that will benefit the theatre sector in the government’s Spring Budget 2023.
Exclusive Presale for A STRANGE LOOP at the Barbican TheatreExclusive Presale for A STRANGE LOOP at the Barbican Theatre
March 16, 2023

Exclusive presale: A Strange Loop, the ground-breaking and critically acclaimed winner of every ‘Best Musical’ award on Broadway and the Pulitzer Prize, bursts onto the stage of the Barbican this June for a one time only, limited season.
share