Ricardo P Lloyd to Portray George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower at National Maritime Museum

Actor Ricardo P Lloyd will be appearing at The National Maritime Museum on April 1, as part of their Caribbean Takeover

The National Maritime Museum is gearing up to host this unique event celebrating the fusion of cultures from Africa, the Caribbean, and Britain.

From free masterclasses to fabulous performances on the Great Map, the event will be dedicated to celebrating Black history and culture in Britain.

The Caribbean Social Forum will be taking over the Museum for the entire day, inviting special guests, artists, musicians and more to share their skills and experiences.

Ricardo P Lloyd, a rising star in the acting world, is renowned for his ability to portray complex and inspiring historical figures. His previous portrayal of John Blanke at the National Maritime Museum event last year attracted a number of celebrities including ITV's The Chase star Shaun Wallace.

Lloyd's portrayal of George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower is set to be another standout performance, inspiring interest in Black history and culture in Britain.

As a strong advocate for truthful representation, Lloyd believes that representation is important in all forms of media and entertainment. "I want all people of all walks to see the power and beauty in themselves through the projects I take on or through the roles I play," he says.

This dedication to truthful representation is sure to shine through in his performance as George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower.

The National Maritime Museum's unique cultural event will begin at 10am, with events taking place throughout the day. Steel pan drumming will be played at the entrances to the Museum and during some live performances inside. Visitors who struggle with loud noises can borrow ear defenders from the Welcome desk or ask staff to direct them to a quieter area.

All activities are free and suitable for all ages and abilities, with no need to book tickets. Visitors can simply turn up on the day and enjoy the festivities. This is a unique opportunity to celebrate Black history and culture in Britain.