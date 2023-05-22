Review: WOZZECK, Royal Opera House

Deborah Warner returns to the Royal Opera House in this new production of Berg's masterpiece

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 1 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 2 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark FantasticPoor Wozzeck. The guy can't catch a break. Hopelessly alienated male protagonists driven to violence may be ten a penny in opera. But Wozzeck seems to have drawn the shortest straw of them all. Abused, dehumanised, and taken advantage of without relent by his army captain, a doctor, and his wife, he implodes with catastrophic consequences. Berg's psychodramatic masterpiece, based on Georg Büchner's Woyzeck was never going to be a barrel of laughs.

Hot off last year's critically acclaimed production of Peter Grimes, Deborah Warner returns to the Royal Opera House with a predictably bleak new production. Sadistic doom permeates through every filthy surface of Wozzeck's grubby world. We meet the eponymous anti-hero cleaning toilets clad in a dirty jumpsuit. He lives with his wife Marie in a vagley soviet mould-stained tower block. Except for his teal binman uniform and the blood red sun, the palette is jet black, ash grey, and miserable.

There is no solace, hope or harmony to be found visually. Hyemi Shin's set is as atonal as the score; rusty steel girders line the back of the stage with dangling skeletal trees hovering ominously above them, the lone echo of a natural world stripped and humilated. Even scene changes are a visual cacophony. A white screen descends sprayed with demonic shadows from the moving sets. It's messy and it's nightmarish, a spider's web with Wozzeck trapped in the middle.

If it sounds relentless it's because it is. The production dives straight into the deep end of the Lars Von Trier pool of paranoia. There is no sense of decline as a result; Wozzeck's descent into psychological terror doesn't feel like a descent. He already starts at the bottom and can't go deeper.

The music on the other hand finds and draws out the sonic contrasts in Berg's score, and to gorgeous effect. Anthony Pappano, fresh from a supporting role conducting the King's Coronation at Westminster Abbey, builds the knotty music layer by layer and accommodates moments of precious light that shatter through the atonal dark. Flashes of hope emerge, fleetingly romantic strings glide like silk, only to be swallowed by sonorous percussion rumbling like thunder clouds. It's the contrast that gives the music a rich vivacity, but it's not paralled in the staging.

Christian Gerhaher's Wozzeck is vocally sturdy throughout. But like the staging he starts at the low tide mark of psychological disrepair. He is frantic and jittery from the outset. He doesn't gather emotional momentum as the opera unravels. It is Anja Kampe as Marie who really blossoms. She launches in with a velvety warmth but soon comes to fill the space with tragic cold, swallowed by the grim terror of the decrepit world.

Wozzeck plays at the Royal Opera House until 7 June

Photo Credit: Tristam Kenton




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

BROKEN TOYS By Carolina Roman To Play Cervantes Theatre Beginning In June Photo
BROKEN TOYS By Carolina Roman To Play Cervantes Theatre Beginning In June

Broken Toys, written by Carolina Román, directed by Raymi Ortuste Quiroga, and translated by L. Finch will run 8th June – 1st July 2023, Thursdays to Saturdays at 7.30 pm at Cervantes Theatre, London.

Review: TIFF STEVENSON: SEXY BRAIN, Soho Theatre Photo
Review: TIFF STEVENSON: SEXY BRAIN, Soho Theatre

Tiff Stevenson's latest show is a hilarious and well-observed study of navigating life as a woman

Review: THE BIG O, Kings Head Theatre Photo
Review: THE BIG O, King's Head Theatre

The Big O navigates Lucy’s self-loathing and PTSD in an inspirational journey, but, while the topic is loudly and proudly urgent, the play falls short on many levels. This said, it’s most definitely not a lost cause. Even though it’s all over the place at this stage, Kim Cormack’s exploration of female intimacy and the performative side of sex is an intriguing, necessary subject.

Cast Announced For HERES TO YOU DIVA Cabaret at Seven Dials Playhouse Photo
Cast Announced For HERE'S TO YOU DIVA Cabaret at Seven Dials Playhouse

The cabaret will take place at Seven Dials Playhouse on Sunday 28th May at 5pm and will feature stars from Six, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Voice, Little Mix the Search and more, as well as showcasing some emerging talent. The event will feature drag queens, pop artists and more belts than a Disney Channel star in the mid 2000s.


From This Author - Alexander Cohen

Review: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, Shakespeare's GlobeReview: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, Shakespeare's Globe
Interview: 'I Know I'm Going to Learn So Much': Emily Fairn on Accents, Opportunities and Making Her Stage Debut in BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplaceInterview: 'I Know I'm Going to Learn So Much': Emily Fairn on Accents, Opportunities and Making Her Stage Debut in BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Review: BISCUITS FOR BREAKFAST, Hampstead TheatreReview: BISCUITS FOR BREAKFAST, Hampstead Theatre
Review: THE CIRCLE, Orange Tree TheatreReview: THE CIRCLE, Orange Tree Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You