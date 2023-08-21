Review: THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO, Criterion Theatre

Following a successful UK tour, The Way Old Friends Do, written and directed by Ian Hallard and Mark Gatiss respectively, is now open for a west end run at the Criterion Theatre. The play is centred around the friendship between two old school friends who rekindle a strong friendship in their forties after having been out of touch for decades. We learn that this friendship had a good start though; they had come out to each other at school. One as gay, the other as an ABBA fan!

After all these years apart, they meet on a blind date and quickly agree that it is going to be nothing more than friendship. Peter, played by writer Ian Hallard, is quick to welcome the camp and hilarious Edward, Anton Tweedale, into his life and friendship circle with introductions quickly made to his close friend Sally, performed by Donna Berlin.

Throughout the very entertaining and well written play, a situation arises which leads the friends to form an ABBA tribute band, but Peter and Edward don’t want to stand in the background of this group. So in order to take centre stage, they have an original twist to the band’s formation. The female band members would be played by themselves in drag, and they would recruit two female performers to play the parts of Benny and Bjorn.

And so we meet Jodie and Mrs Campbell. Jodie is a millennial ingenue, played wonderfully by Rose Shalloo but Sara Crowe’s Mrs Campbell is an absolute scene stealer. Her comedic timing is perfection and her reactions to the scenes unfolding around her are absolutely delightful. She is a complete joy.

The plot unfolds through a series of fairly short scenes, with the set design from Janet Bird supporting this structure brilliantly. An ABBA shaped set, with each A as a door surrounding the versatile BB central stage, which throughout the show will be a home, a bar, a hotel, a dressing room, a stage and so much more. It is simple and incredible effective. Each scene change is noted by the sounds of an ABBA track, often in theme with the events which have just or will soon transpire.

It is very clear that, just like his character Peter, Ian Hallard is a longtime fan of ABBA. This is captured in such a wonderful way, where ABBA is discussed with reverence and is the cause of such happiness and joy. Peter talks about how ABBA has been there for him at his happiest times and his lowest times, and that is felt so strongly by the audience. The emotional climax comes at the end of the show, where Peter and Edward sing "The Way Old Friends Do" to each other. It could be a awkward or corny moment, something which they admit themselves, but it works wonderfully within the tone of the show.

This play is an absolute delight; it is a very well written and hilarious ode to ABBA. The characters are witty without becoming stereotypes and there is heart and emotion without cheese. Get a ticket and don’t miss this wonderful show.

The Way Old Friends Do is at the Criterion Theatre until 9 September

Photo credit: Geraint Lewis