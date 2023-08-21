Review: THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO, Criterion Theatre

The characters are witty without becoming stereotypes and there is heart and emotion without cheese.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 2 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 3 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 4 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity

Review: THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO, Criterion Theatre
The Way Old Friends DoFollowing a successful UK tour, The Way Old Friends Do, written and directed by Ian Hallard and Mark Gatiss respectively, is now open for a west end run at the Criterion Theatre. The play is centred around the friendship between two old school friends who rekindle a strong friendship in their forties after having been out of touch for decades. We learn that this friendship had a good start though; they had come out to each other at school. One as gay, the other as an ABBA fan!

After all these years apart, they meet on a blind date and quickly agree that it is going to be nothing more than friendship. Peter, played by writer Ian Hallard, is quick to welcome the camp and hilarious Edward, Anton Tweedale, into his life and friendship circle with introductions quickly made to his close friend Sally, performed by Donna Berlin.

Throughout the very entertaining and well written play, a situation arises which leads the friends to form an ABBA tribute band, but Peter and Edward don’t want to stand in the background of this group. So in order to take centre stage, they have an original twist to the band’s formation. The female band members would be played by themselves in drag, and they would recruit two female performers to play the parts of Benny and Bjorn. 

And so we meet Jodie and Mrs Campbell. Jodie is a millennial ingenue, played wonderfully by Rose Shalloo but Sara Crowe’s Mrs Campbell is an absolute scene stealer. Her comedic timing is perfection and her reactions to the scenes unfolding around her are absolutely delightful. She is a complete joy.

The plot unfolds through a series of fairly short scenes, with the set design from Janet Bird supporting this structure brilliantly. An ABBA shaped set, with each A as a door surrounding the versatile BB central stage, which throughout the show will be a home, a bar, a hotel, a dressing room, a stage and so much more. It is simple and incredible effective. Each scene change is noted by the sounds of an ABBA track, often in theme with the events which have just or will soon transpire.

It is very clear that, just like his character Peter, Ian Hallard is a longtime fan of ABBA. This is captured in such a wonderful way, where ABBA is discussed with reverence and is the cause of such happiness and joy. Peter talks about how ABBA has been there for him at his happiest times and his lowest times, and that is felt so strongly by the audience. The emotional climax comes at the end of the show, where Peter and Edward sing "The Way Old Friends Do" to each other. It could be a awkward or corny moment, something which they admit themselves, but it works wonderfully within the tone of the show.

This play is an absolute delight; it is a very well written and hilarious ode to ABBA. The characters are witty without becoming stereotypes and there is heart and emotion without cheese. Get a ticket and don’t miss this wonderful show.

The Way Old Friends Do is at the Criterion Theatre until 9 September

Photo credit: Geraint Lewis





RELATED STORIES

1
Cast Announced For Taylor Swift Fan Event SwiftieFest This Month Photo
Cast Announced For Taylor Swift Fan Event SwiftieFest This Month

The lineup for the UK's first SwiftieFest has been announced. The event is on 26th August at the Union Theatre and will feature cabaret performances of every Taylor Swift album, as well as merchandise, activities and photo booths. It's the first event of its kind and aims to bring the fan base together as well as generate some hype in anticipation of the Eras Tour coming to London next year.

2
Musical DEATH NOTE Releases Pop Single Ahead Of London Premiere Photo
Musical DEATH NOTE Releases Pop Single Ahead Of London Premiere

Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea, Frank Wildhorn's Death Note The Musical will get its English language premiere with three star-studded concerts at the London Palladium on 21 & 22 August.

3
Review: STRAVINSKY’S THE FIREBIRD, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: STRAVINSKY’S THE FIREBIRD, Royal Albert Hall

The power and majesty of the orchestra was at the heart of this Prom, with a well put-together programme that included the European première of a BBC co-commission and two early twentieth century compositions from two of Russia’s most famous musical sons. It also felt quite story-driven across the board, though significantly so in the headline piece.

4
Emily Benjamin to Star in BRONCO BILLY at Charing Cross Theatre Photo
Emily Benjamin to Star in BRONCO BILLY at Charing Cross Theatre

Bronco Billy - The Musical is set to make its highly anticipated UK premiere at Charing Cross Theatre. Find out when and where to catch this exciting new production.

From This Author - Alice Cope

Alice Cope has been a theatre lover from a young age and is now writing for Broadway World as a Bristol and West End based theatre critic.... (read more about this author)

Review: THE VERGE OF FOREVER, The Other PalaceReview: THE VERGE OF FOREVER, The Other Palace
Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, New Wimbledon TheatreReview: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, New Wimbledon Theatre
Review: DENNIS & GNASHER: UNLEASHED AT THE ORCHESTRA, Southbank CentreReview: DENNIS & GNASHER: UNLEASHED AT THE ORCHESTRA, Southbank Centre
Review: BETTY BLUE EYES, Union TheatreReview: BETTY BLUE EYES, Union Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
EL MAGO POP
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You