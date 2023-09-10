Review: THE REVENGE OF POPPERFACE at The Place

The piece was performed on 9 September at The Place.

By: Sep. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 4 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

Review: THE REVENGE OF POPPERFACE at The Place

Review: THE REVENGE OF POPPERFACE at The Place "Content Warning - this performance contains nudity, haze and fake blood" - welcome to the Autumn season at The Place!

The Revenge of Popperface by Gareth Chambers invites the audience to muse over "an experimental exploration of masculinity" through the occult and opera no less.

Chambers is the kind of choreographer one should know about but probably doesn't. Why? A subculture of creativity? Very likely…as these types of makers aren't guaranteed commercial successes; they're aiming to challenge the sector rather than sedate it.

The Place theatre had been altered to offer a new 'front' and seating on three sides of the space. The set design is 'snuff movie via a satanic cult at ritual time' realness: black plastic, red hue lighting, incense burning and a pair of legs belonging to a dead person one assumes. The cast of two, Richard Pye and Joseph Grey Adams, are dressed in suits wardening the space until they turn to face the disheveled plastic mound and the ceremonial journey begins.

The ritualistic movement starts on all fours with generous upper body undulations signifying intoxication, and the arrival of a new state. Chambers captures the euphoric state of drug taking through movement with skill, as one clearly sees a shift, where pleasure becomes paramount and inhibitions are lost. He uses slo-mo, suspension and spatial tension to communicate the altered mental and physical conditions, and it's an interesting watch.

The less attractive side of drugs also feels evident, with the two men communicating frustration and paranoia through movement that reads like wrestling with oneself. Bound, aggressive and with audible breath they seem equally divided between turmoil and ecstasy.

At this point one man moves to the side (there are no wings) and undresses. In the moment it feels somewhat awkward, not the inevitable nakedness, but the mundane action of slowly undressing while being watched.

The naked body is always interesting to observe, in both form and movement, and especially when viewed under down lighting as all minutiae is amplified. The naked man now proceeds to undress his counterpart, yet none of this feels overtly sexual (to me), although the already evident power struggle keeps flitting between the two - dominant versus submissive etc.

Once both naked they have a good old tussle, and why not. Masculinity has many facets, and the necessity to prove physical strength is absolutely one of them, often followed by sexual need. Throughout the work, text is projected onto the black wall backdrop, confirming when acts begin and also sharing profound statements in Old English (which feels a bit lazy and disconnected). Mid show we're told there's an interval and the two men proceed to have a vape and a can of Monster Energy each - what a larf. Couldn't be a San Pellegrino natch. 

When things continue we get the (faux) blood element. They pour the liquid over each other in a ceremonial way and off they go, on a slippery sucker exploration of the space and each other's bodies. It's mesmerising to watch, and will take a huge amount of sensitivity and improvisational expertise to do so seamlessly. It goes on for a while, which isn't a problem, and then ends weakly with the two men repeating wrestling style holds. 

The climax of the piece sees the dead legs actually come back to life, and a third man join the festivities. As the soundtrack (what I imagine space to sound like with Amanda Lear lost in it) by Cathedral Hygiene disappears we hear man number three grunting like there's no tomorrow and then the piece is over.

Is there a bigger message behind all of this? I actually don't know, or if there is it wasn't clear to me. It also feels important to contemplate what would be left behind if all the props and visual design elements were taken away. I understand that any work is more than one thing, but as it stands this (dance) piece is mostly about atmosphere, paraphernalia and committed performances. Is that enough?



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
THE SNOWMAN Returns to the Peacock Theatre in November Photo
THE SNOWMAN Returns to the Peacock Theatre in November

Christmas classic The Snowman returns to its Sadler’s Wells’ home in the West End, Peacock Theatre from Saturday 18 November - Saturday 30 December for its 26th edition. Learn more about the production, and how to purchase tickets here!

2
Daisy Heath Steps Down As Executive Director Of Kiln Theatre Photo
Daisy Heath Steps Down As Executive Director Of Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced that Daisy Heath will step down as Executive Director – leaving the company in December. Learn more about the next steps and the future of the position here!

3
Ally Pallys Fireworks Festival Returns in November Photo
Ally Pally's Fireworks Festival Returns in November

Ally Pally's Fireworks Festival – firmly established as one of the biggest and best in the country – will this year take place over two nights on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 November. Learn more about the festival and how to attend here!

4
Courtney Bowman, Kate Flatt, Jon Robyns Take To The Stage In The First A SPOTLIGHT ON LIVE Photo
Courtney Bowman, Kate Flatt, Jon Robyns Take To The Stage In The First A SPOTLIGHT ON LIVE

A Spotlight On has revealed the guests for the first A Spotlight On Live. Learn more about who you can catch in the first event in the series here!

From This Author - Matthew Paluch

Review: RESURGAM at St Paul's CathedralReview: RESURGAM at St Paul's Cathedral
Review: THE AUSTRALIAN BALLET: 60TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, Royal Opera HouseReview: THE AUSTRALIAN BALLET: 60TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, Royal Opera House
Review: JEWELS, Royal Opera HouseReview: JEWELS, Royal Opera House
Review: CARLOS AT 50, Royal Opera HouseReview: CARLOS AT 50, Royal Opera House

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You