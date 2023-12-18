Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS, Royal Festival Hall

Through puppets, projections and music, Les Enfants Terribles offers their interpretation of Sophie Anderson's YA novel

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 3 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'

Review: THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS, Royal Festival Hall

Review: THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS, Royal Festival Hall Any new show from Les Enfants Terribles arrives with high expectations. Their hugely imaginative approach to theatre has seen them take wellknown children's tales and turn them into immersive promenade adventures like the deliciously gruesome (and gruesomely delicious) Dinner With The Twits and 2015’s twisted fantasy Alice Underground which is being revived next year.

The House With Chicken Legs continues on the same path, albeit with its own quirks. Instead of dark stories from classical authors Roald Dahl or Lewis Carroll, the show leans on Sophie Anderson’s more optimistic YA book to create a standalone slice of gig theatre. The story revolves around the orphaned Marinka who lives with her grandmother Baba, a Yaga who helps the dead pass over into the afterlife. As such, the pair live a peripatetic life transported around by the eponymous house. Marinka yearns for a life beyond this duty and a chance meeting with local boy Ben offers an escape.

Review: THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS, Royal Festival Hall
Photo credit: Rah Petherbridge

Even without the complex theatrical engineering required to bring an immersive show to life, this show has plenty of moving parts not least a huge set, mesmerising projections, musical numbers, well-crafted puppets of different sizes (including a set of massive chicken legs) and a skilled cast of six actor-musicians all of whom take on multiple roles with the exception of lead actor Eve de Leon Allen in the central role.

What could have been a punchy sibling to the stage version of Neil Gaiman’s The Ocean At The End Of The Lane suffers from a mix of technical issues, a clunky script and lax directing. Both works share DNA in terms of storyline, stage design and target audience but The House WIth Chicken Legs is a baggier effort broken up by some sweet but ineffectual songs, weighed down with subplots and not helped by technical audio issues. 

Review: THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS, Royal Festival Hall
Photo credit: Rah Petherbridge

The casting and directing are also variable. As Nina, Elouise Warboys outdoes de Leon Allen in both the singing and acting departments and shines like a diamond when given the chance. In her main second half role, Stephanie Levi-John in a deep New Orleans-inspired accent at a rate faster than a chicken running for its life; this is not an entirely comprehensible combination. 

Even if you take away Les Enfants Terribles' storied past and their current woes (the planned revival of Alice Underground is about a year late), the rich source material and evocative design belie a show that could have been so much more.

The House With Chicken Legs continues at Royal Festival Hall until 30 December.

Photo credit: Rah Petherbridge


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: Check Out All New Photos From the UK and Ireland Tour of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: Check Out All New Photos From the UK and Ireland Tour of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL

All new production photos have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, currently playing at the Stockton Globe Theatre until Saturday 30 December 2023, before continuing on tour.

2
Review: CAROLS AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL Photo
Review: CAROLS AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL

The Royal Albert Hall may be one of the most impressive places to witness a Christmas carol concert; with over 150 years of history, impeccable acoustics and a flawless lineup of singers and musicians on their best form.

3
Review: THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF, Jacksons Lane Photo
Review: THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF, Jacksons Lane

Childhood favourite The Three Billy Goats Gruff has been skilfully adapted by writer and director Kaveh Rahnama. The story is brought up to date with gusto and physical experimentation. Rahnama known for his dynamic work in acrobatics and circus has brought playfulness, joy and energy to the festive performance.

4
VIDEO: Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Lond Photo
VIDEO: Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London

Watch the Year 7 Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London come together to discuss how the first few months in the production have been, and share their experience of stepping into the shoes of the characters we know and love below!

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

The Daily Beast were kind enough to call me "a man with an encyclopedic knowledge of the city’s underground culture" and who am I to disagree? If you have or know of a show which is pu... Franco Milazzo">(read more about this author)

Review: THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS, Royal Festival HallReview: THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS, Royal Festival Hall
Review: NUTCRACKER, London ColiseumReview: NUTCRACKER, London Coliseum
The Best Immersive Dining Experiences for the Festive SeasonThe Best Immersive Dining Experiences for the Festive Season
Review: REUBEN KAYE: THE BUTCH IS BACK, Southbank CentreReview: REUBEN KAYE: THE BUTCH IS BACK, Southbank Centre

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
& JULIET

Recommended For You