Review: THE EU KILLED MY DAD, Jermyn Street Theatre

Dark comedy traces 50 years in the life (and death) of a Turkish father

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 1 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 2 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 3 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
WICKED Writers Be The Change 2024 Competition Launches; Bestselling Author M. G. Leonard J Photo 4 WICKED Writers Be The Change 2024 Competition Launches; M. G. Leonard Joins as Judge

Review: THE EU KILLED MY DAD, Jermyn Street Theatre

Review: THE EU KILLED MY DAD, Jermyn Street Theatre A man is shot dead.

Always a strong opening, leaving us keen to find out the who and the why. Aaron Kilercioglu’s play (winner of the Woven Voices Prize 2023) answers those questions - sort of - over a snappy 75 minutes mixing the real and surreal, the comic and the tragic, the political and the personal. That takes plenty of craft, but does the tale have the soul that theatre needs?

Berker, the victim’s son, arrives in rural Turkey from England the day after the homicide apparently by coincidence, speaking barely any English, but keen to discover his Turkish roots. He meets his half-sister, Elif, the two greeting each other with a coldish handshake and the action soon moves backwards and forwards in time, from Mustafa’s emigration to London in the early 70s to his return to Turkey after the 1980 coup, a second relationship and his eventual entanglement in the bloody aftermath of the 2016 attempted putsch.

It’s something of a crash course in Turkish history, with the USA and EU lurking in the shadows, the country’s size, strategic location and religion pulling in different directions as geopolitics impacts even into the little rural village where Mustafa lived (and died).

It’s something of a whodunnit too, Berker and Elif assigning opportunity and motives to various associates of Mustafa, including themselves. Two policemen have their own reasons for wrapping up a cold case, Berker their scapegoat. We see how Mustafa (and his country) have a permanent target on their backs.

With sharp dialogue, there are plenty of laughs in this black comedy, directed with pace and the precision multi-rolling requires by Georgia Green. There are messages, but they keep folding in on themselves so never become didactic, avoiding the temptation to browbeat us with an agenda.

The five strong cast play their part in avoiding confusion. Luca Kamleh Chapman is the spiky protagonist, Berker, and his relationship with Elif, beautifully played by Dilek Şengül, is well drawn, capturing the fracturing of a family split by distance and culture, but more alike than either sibling would comfortably admit.  

Tiran Aakel, Ojan Genc and Rosie Hilal deliver all the other characters, quickly establishing identities with a change of costume, accent or posture. We never lose track of where we are and who we’re with.

Though the play is funny (and that’s plenty enough for it to succeed) one wonders if the playwright’s ambition goes rather further than that. There’s plenty of political commentary on how the Turkish state has been vulnerable to internal and external pressures and how they have played out, pushing Mustafa towards his demise. None have the entire blame laid at their door, but there’s a lack of good faith from the individuals and the institutions that touch his life.

Is Mustafa a proxy for every Turk in an allegory of their last 50 years spent edging towards a more theocratic, but more European state? Is it a more general play about how migration can split a family, but also offer opportunities in a rapidly changing world? Is it really just about the LOLs with a side order of Gilliamesque craziness?

Ultimately, that’s in the eye of the beholder and not every play should bring its depths to the surface explicitly. Kilercioglu has projects in the works and one feels that The EU Killed My Dad is destined to be viewed as an early work by a substantial playwright. The potential is there, but may not be fully realised in this particular production.      

The EU Killed My Dad at Jermyn Street Theatre until 6 February




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Fringe Favourites Come To Seven Dials Playhouse In February Photo
Fringe Favourites Come To Seven Dials Playhouse In February

Seven Dials Playhouse has unveiled a slate of five shows for spring 2024. With a focus on presenting  stories from often marginalised communities, highlights include critically acclaimed transfers from  international festivals and the arrival of the world's longest-running live comedy show, NewsRevue. 

2
Orange Tree Theatre Launches New Series of Lunchtime Plays With WHATSHERNAME By Annabelle Photo
Orange Tree Theatre Launches New Series of Lunchtime Plays With WHATSHERNAME By Annabelle Terry

Orange Tree Theatre has announced OT Lunchtimes a new series of lunchtime plays, with showings of three new plays confirmed for early 2024.

3
Cold Comfort Productions SPIDER Will Run at Bitesize Festival Photo
Cold Comfort Productions' SPIDER Will Run at Bitesize Festival

Cold Comfort Productions presents Spider, a new play written and directed by Jude Benning. Spider will be performed at Riverside Studios as part of Bitesize Festival in February 2024.  

4
Review: TRANSGRESSION, White Bear Theatre Photo
Review: TRANSGRESSION, White Bear Theatre

Loretta Monaco's play introduces interesting ideas, but lacks the characterisation and dialogue required to build convincing and engaging characters

From This Author - Gary Naylor

Gary Naylor is chief London reviewer for BroadwayWorld (https://www.broadwayworld.com/author/Gary-Naylor) and feels privileged to see so much of his home city's theatre. He writes about ... (read more about this author)

Review: TRANSGRESSION, White Bear TheatreReview: TRANSGRESSION, White Bear Theatre
Review: THE MOTHER OF KAMAL, Upstairs at the GatehouseReview: THE MOTHER OF KAMAL, Upstairs at the Gatehouse
Review: LOOK BEHIND YOU, Theatre at the TabardReview: LOOK BEHIND YOU, Theatre at the Tabard
Review: REHAB THE MUSICAL, Neon 194Review: REHAB THE MUSICAL, Neon 194

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You