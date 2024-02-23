Review: THE BIG LIFE - THE SKA MUSICAL, Stratford East

Returning to Stratford East after two decades, the vibrant ska musical The Big Life mixes the plot of Love's Labour's Lost with the arrival of the Windrush generation to London. With a big heart and a sense of fun, it takes an original approach to highlighting the plight of the new migrants who see their dreams collapse.

Four men are on the ship heading to England, and they see big opportunities ahead. One's an engineer, one an academic. Another clutches his brother's medal - he was killed in the war fighting for the Empire. After a disagreement over a woman, they decide to forswear all pleasures for three years.

So, cleverly, the two strands of Shakespeare and West Indian culture become intertwined from the start. Co-writer Tamara Empson comments on the action from up in one of the boxes, a gossipy comic caricature becomes revealed as 'Mrs Aphrodite', the goddess of love.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

The four (eventual) pairs are well-cast, with Ashley Samuels (Ferdy), Khalid Daley (Dennis), Karl Queensborough (Lennie) and Nathanael Campbell (Bernie) complementing each other in vocals and physical comedy.

As the ladies, Juliet Agnes as nurse Kathy has her big moment with "Ain't Nothing Hotter", Gabrielle Brooks gives Sybil a simmering sense of indignation, while Rachel John (Zulieka) and Leanne Hanlon (Mary) give their characters a rounded feel. All have great vocals and work well as a quartet.

The score, composed by Paul Joseph with Paul Sirett's lyrics, is witty, sharp, and occasionally touching. "In Inglan" and "Better Than You" are fast-paced toe-tappers, "Whatever Happened" (a duet for estranged lovers Bernie and Sybil) and "The Price We Pay" (for Ferdy, crushed by a rejection) are more reflective.

The Big Life doesn't shy away from the difficult topics of racism and prejudice. There are moments which genuinely shock, and even though the amusing "London Song", with its backing of chanted Underground stops, makes us smile, the sense of doors being forever closed feels unjust.

Then there's Admiral (Daniel Bailey), an uber-confident lover of the ladies, who turns into Eros at (aptly) Piccadilly Circus. He teases the men and riles the women, a playful Puck crossed with the danger of Rick James. On the fringes are prostitute Jacqueline (Beth Elliott, who also pops up in a couple of minor roles), and the Reverend (Gabriel Fleary) who have to deal with their own expectations of life coming up short.

Directed by Tinuke Craig and designed by Jasmine Swan - who has created a couple of locations including the small diner-kitchen in the boarding house, and assembled some brightly coloured costumes which make the couples stand out - The Big Life has changed a bit since it first arrived.

However, it still feels relevant. As Mrs Aphrodite tells us, the Windrush people were invited here and came to help "with love". Their shameful treatment on arrival, and eventual disdain years later when their descendants were deemed surplus to requirements in England, still needs to be addressed.

This revival is a fine tribute to Stratford East's former artistic director Philip Hedley, who championed the show. With most of the new cast third generation Caribbean, it is a personal piece for them, and they perform it with heart, soul, and song.

The Big Life continues at Stratford East until 30 March.