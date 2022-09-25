Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

After a two-year delay, the sci-fi trilogy concert series comes to its epic conclusion

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 25, 2022  
Review: STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

Review: STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall For music lovers, it's the anniversary album-in-full gigs. For bookworms, it's the sneaky extra chapter in the paperback edition. And for cinephiles, it's the film in concert series. This concept travels across the world and lands in a variety of venues, but it's hard to think of a much better location than the Royal Albert Hall; perfectly set up for the sound, and more than enough space for a huge screen to be installed. The original Star Wars trilogy shows have been a real highlight of the series, drawing in crowds of all ages to hope for the triumph of good over evil.

It actually feels slightly more apt for this screening to be taking place now, rather than in its original slot, as the past two years has seen the UK government march further and further into the dark side; watching the Rebel Alliance fight for freedom in the context of a Britain that has all but outlawed protests is strangely emotional - especially following the recent arrests of individuals peacefully protesting against the continuation of the monarchy.

The Star Wars franchise may be entirely about escapism for some, but you can't ignore its powerful message about the dangers of power and the right to freedom from oppression. If we can't learn directly from history, perhaps we could try learning from films instead.

John Williams' score earned him another Academy Award nomination after the film's release in 1983, and ended up being the shortest score of the original trilogy (coming in at 44 minutes, in comparison with 74 minutes for the first two instalments). By this stage in the film series, many of the famous themes were established - one key example being "The Imperial March", which rings out impressively in the Royal Albert Hall on several occasions.

The film is so engrossing that there's little opportunity to sneak a look at the London Symphony Orchestra during the performance, though once the opening crawl starts fading into the distance there is just enough time to see them in full flow with the film theme music ("Main Title (The Story Continues)"). The Rebel Alliance's foray onto Endor allows for a little variety, with additional percussion instruments being employed - giving it that extra 'woody' flavour, apt for sequences taking place on a forest moon.

As well as the spine-tingling moments that become even more special with the presence of a live orchestra, these events provide audience members with the perfect opportunity to express themselves. Though there were mostly themed t-shirts on display on Saturday afternoon, there was a miniature Darth Vader (with lightsaber) and a very slightly oversized Yoda in attendance; these screenings are celebrations of classic films, and seeing people express their passion for them is almost as fun as watching the film itself.

These are obviously pricey events - and feel a lot more so given the current cost of living crisis - but if there is a film in this series that you particularly love, it is more than worth forgoing some other luxuries to invest in a ticket. Even if you only ever make it to one performance, it is a memory that will stay with you for a long time afterwards. Return of the Jedi turns 40 next year, so this may not be the only opportunity for fans to take advantage of this experience - but at this point in time, who wouldn't want the comfort of hope and a happy ending?

Return of the Jedi in Concert is at the Royal Albert Hall until 25 September

Photo credit: LucasFilm Ltd/Disney


Regional Awards


From This Author - Debbie Gilpin


Review: THE P WORD, Bush TheatreReview: THE P WORD, Bush Theatre
September 15, 2022

This two-man show explores what it’s like for a gay Muslim, who’s also dealing with the expectations of his Pakistani family and the wider community; it also investigates the continued threat of the UK’s ‘hostile environment’ – a deadly game of chance for many at-risk individuals.
Review: HORIZONS - A 21ST CENTURY SPACE ODYSSEY, O2 ArenaReview: HORIZONS - A 21ST CENTURY SPACE ODYSSEY, O2 Arena
September 1, 2022

A few years ago, the concept of a scientist selling out arenas across the world simply wouldn’t compute, but the Professor Brian Cox Effect continues to work its magic. He and Robin Ince are back with a brand new tour that seeks to answer the following question: “What does it mean to live a small, finite life in an infinite, eternal Universe?” Over the course of a couple of hours, the audience is taken on a whistlestop tour of cutting-edge physics, exploring the observable universe and attempting to make sense of black holes with the assistance of a stunning array of images.
Review: PROM 53: EARTH PROM, Royal Albert HallReview: PROM 53: EARTH PROM, Royal Albert Hall
August 28, 2022

The BBC’s very first Earth Prom celebrates all aspects of the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, combining beautiful music with stunning videos to great effect in a packed Royal Albert Hall.
Review: TREASON – THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury LaneReview: TREASON – THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
August 24, 2022

The story of the Gunpowder Plot still resonates 400 years on, whether you’re a Catholic trying to navigate certain aspects of life in the UK, or if you consider the ever-present religious intolerance of various kind.
Review: PROM 43 – HANDEL'S SOLOMON, Royal Albert HallReview: PROM 43 – HANDEL'S SOLOMON, Royal Albert Hall
August 23, 2022

Enjoying success early in his career by composing Italian operas, towards the middle of the 18th century George Frideric Handel instead turned his attention to English oratorios. One of his more well-known works, Solomon, was recently performed as part of the 2022 BBC Proms – Sofi Jeannin conducted specialist orchestra The English Concert, with Iestyn Davies, Anna Dennis, Wallis Giunta, Benjamin Hulett, and Ashley Riches in solo roles. This performance continues the Proms’ sequence of Handel oratorios.