Review: SPUTNIK SWEETHEART, Arcola Theatre

Haruki Murakami's novel adapted for the stage, the latest production in a growing trend

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 4 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024

Review: SPUTNIK SWEETHEART, Arcola Theatre

Review: SPUTNIK SWEETHEART, Arcola Theatre Another trip to Murakamiland, that familiar but strange place, populated by people who can’t seem to connect, fall in love badly and insist on encountering cats that may or may not be real. I first ventured into this terrain reading short stories in the New Yorker a couple of decades ago when they felt more related to magical realism, but the world, like cinema, has caught up with his visions of pervasive alienation and, with this, the second stage adaptation I’ve seen in the last few months, theatre has now too.

Sumire is a writer, drifting through life, unable to get a novel published, unable to work more conventionally and never venturing out of the Friend Zone. That’s bad news for K, a teacher who is smitten by her and whom she relies on for industrial quantities of self-esteem boosting and mansplaining. Until she meets Miu, an older, more sophisticated woman with a mysterious past and a lucrative business importing wine from Europe. Cue a parallel relationship, the infatuation this time harboured by Sumire and the sexual indifference held by Miu.

Review: SPUTNIK SWEETHEART, Arcola Theatre Bryony Lavery’s adaptation takes a while to get going - as so often with this writer, it’s the cat that acts as the er… catalyst for the plot to take off, but, with director, Melly Still, interpolating movement and dance into its 80 minutes all-through runtime, it never quite stalls. Sonoko Obuchi’s monochrome animations also add both narrative drive and an explicitly Japanese dimension to the play, beautiful to behold.

Naruto Komatsu has the difficult job of convincing us that K is neither an idiot (though nobody who has suffered unrequited love for any length of time will think that) nor an irritating know-all and he just about manages that. Natsumi Kuroda’s Miu is presented as an ice queen, but she softens when she speaks of the dreamy trauma that peeled off half of her personhood, the cathartic waking nightmare that locks her in an emotional prison.

Millicent Wong gives the most compelling performance as Sumire, girlishly enthusiastic one moment, distressed the next. Appallingly selfish in her exploitation of her would-be lover with her regular 3am phonecalls, but aching with lonely desire simultaneously, she invites both disdain and sympathy, never at ease anywhere, always standing on the brink of self-sabotage. 

As an introduction to Haruki Murakami’s works, the play may be a little baffling, a little unanchored, too abstract to hold on to as it slides in and out of psychological and physical spaces, but long-time admirers will recognise that price and pay it happily. To be fully realised, one feels that Shizuka Hariu’s minimalist design (a sort of spinning telephone box is put to a number of uses on a bare stage) might be expanded and the first thirty minutes condensed, but the play is, nevertheless, a welcome addition to growing interest in a writer who will surely win the Nobel Prize soon. 

At which point, expect to see more such explorations of Murakamiland in London and elsewhere.    

Click Here     

Photos: Alex Brenner




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Julie Hesmondhalgh and Vicky Featherstone Will Appear in Conversation at The Royal Court T Photo
Julie Hesmondhalgh and Vicky Featherstone Will Appear in Conversation at The Royal Court Theatre

Award-winning actor Julie Hesmondhalgh – known for her roles in TV shows such as Broadchurch, Happy Valley and Coronation Street, as well as her stage work including God Bless The Child (Royal Court) –and Wit, Mother Courage and Her Children (both Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester) – will be in conversation with Vicky Featherstone, Artistic Director of the Royal Court Theatre, to discuss the realities of life in today's arts industry, and how to navigate it.

2
CAR CRASH Comes to Barons Court Theatre in December Photo
CAR CRASH Comes to Barons Court Theatre in December

CAR CRASH, a gripping new play written and directed by Bruno Magnanti, is set to run at Barons Court Theatre in London from December 5-9. The play explores the intense final hours of a high-profile football club's transfer window and the personal struggles of its chairman. Don't miss this biting and tense production.

3
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For MACBETH at Donmar Warehouse, Starring David Tennant Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For MACBETH at Donmar Warehouse, Starring David Tennant

With the critically acclaimed production of Clyde's currently running at the Donmar, Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced the full cast for Macbeth.

4
Cirque du Soleil Extends Run for ALEGRIA at the Royal Albert Hall Photo
Cirque du Soleil Extends Run for ALEGRIA at the Royal Albert Hall

Due to popular demand, today Cirque du Soleil announces further dates for Alegría – In A New Light in London. Making its European debut of the revived production at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, the limited series of performances will now run from 11 January to 3 March 2024.

From This Author - Gary Naylor

Gary Naylor is chief London reviewer for BroadwayWorld (https://www.broadwayworld.com/author/Gary-Naylor) and feels privileged to see so much of his home city's theatre. He writes about ... Gary Naylor">(read more about this author)

Review: THE CONFESSIONS, National TheatreReview: THE CONFESSIONS, National Theatre
Review: THE BOY, Soho TheatreReview: THE BOY, Soho Theatre
Review: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, Chichester Festival TheatreReview: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, Chichester Festival Theatre
Review: AMENDMENTS: A PLAY ON WORDS, Old Red Lion TheatreReview: AMENDMENTS: A PLAY ON WORDS, Old Red Lion Theatre

Videos

'What’ll It Be' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
'What’ll It Be' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track Video
The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You