Review: SH!T-FACED SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO AND JULIET, Leicester Square Theatre

Reverse-snobbery is not something commonly seen in theatres. Outside of some much-anticipated shows, few people working on stage or off are millionaires or peers of the realm. Yet, ask the average drama buff to come with you to see the latest Sh!t-faced Shakespeare production and they will reel off a dozen actions they would rather do (some quite creative and not all of them featuring garden implements).

True, this is the kind of show that, despite having been going since 2010, won't be invited onto the Royal Variety Performance anytime soon but is that such a bad thing? The premise is quite simple: from a crew of trained actors, each day one of them is picked at random to down enough alcohol before the show to get them veritably drunk.

This inevitably results in a unique experience every night as four actors attempt to keep to the script of a classic Shakespeare play while their rat-arsed colleague's spontaneously tries to keep up with and/or sabotage proceedings as they see fit.

The company ensure that the audience are part of the experience. The compere hands out musical instruments to be used during the show when it is felt that more booze should be given to the inebriated actor. Other punters are brought up to join the action or jokingly abused from the stage. Throughout, the fourth wall is broken more times than a manifesto promise.

This latest run is all about Romeo and Juliet, a tale of sh!t-faced star-crossed love in Verona featuring the usual blend of lust, murder, suicide and sword-play with inflatable toys. When left to their devices, the four sober actors do a creditable job of bringing some of the stirring speeches and scenes to life. When joined by their less than sober companion, the result ranges from the comically awkward to outright hilarious.

A thought that comes to mind at a few points in the show: is that actor really inebriated? On the night, four Morettis and half a bottle of gin seemed to have had a very strong effect on someone who is notionally getting pissed every few days and the drunken behaviour did seem a little heavy-handed at times (this comes from the deep coalface experience gained from pulling pints at a Wetherspoons on Friday and Saturday nights). Then again, none of the accents are noticeably Italian and the actors playing the lovers are most certainly not teenagers so some dramatic licence may be warranted.

For those bored of the Bard, this could be just the (gin and) tonic. It doesn't take itself too seriously and puts bawdy entertainment at the top of the agenda; on its own terms, Sh!t-faced Shakespeare succeeds quite handily. Whether Shakespeare himself would give the thumbs up (or perhaps some other finger) is a question for another day.

Sh!t-faced Shakespeare continues at Leicester Square Theatre until 10 September.

Photo Credit: Sh!t-faced Shakespeare