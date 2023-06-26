Review Roundup: ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST Opens On The West End

Read reviews for the West End transfer of Accidental Death of an Anarchist, adapted by Tom Basden, and directed by Daniel Raggett at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

The cast includes Daniel Rigby (Maniac), Tony Gardner (Superintendent Curry), Tom Andrews (Detective Daisy), Mark Hadfield (Inspector Burton), Ro Kumar (Agent Joseph), and Ruby Thomas (Fi Phelan).

An Anarchist has fallen to his death from a police station window. The question is: did he jump or was he thrown?

As the police attempt to avoid yet another scandal, a mysterious imposter is arrested and brought in for questioning. Seizing the chance to put on a show, he leads the officers in an ever more ridiculous reconstruction of their official account, hilariously exposing the cover-ups, corruption, and profound idiocy at the heart of the police.

Dominic Cavendish, The Telegraph: Accidental Death of an Anarchist: never has this satire on police brutality felt so bitingly relevant. In the wake of the Casey report, this take on Fo's play is acutely topical – and its star, Daniel Rigby, delivers a comic tour de force. 4/5

Greg Stewart, Theatre Weekly: Accidental Death of an Anarchist has its audience howling for about ninety percent of the running time; sometimes resulting in us missing the next joke because the laughter was so loud. But when it comes to getting it’s point across, it never fails to hit the mark. The Maniac, and the play itself, pulls no punches when discussing the failings of the police, and by extension, the establishment, resulting in a ferociously funny play that will send shivers down spines at Scotland Yard.