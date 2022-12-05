Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Review: MONOPOLY LIFESIZED, London

Review: MONOPOLY LIFESIZED, London

Go big then go home.

Dec. 05, 2022  

Review: MONOPOLY LIFESIZED, London "Under capitalism, man exploits man. Under communism, it's just the opposite." Attributed to Nobel Prize-winning economist and Ali G interviewee JK Galbraith, this is the phrase that rolls around my head as I take on the Crystal Maze-like Monopoly Lifesized, a highly entertaining take on arguably art's single greatest monument to the pursuit of personal wealth.

Ayn Rand may be capitalism's most famous cheerleader but we doubt that her books ever caused the kind of Christmas carnage that Monopoly does; no other game has the power to turn families against each other and cause year-long rifts. It's been around for over a century and has by now colonised seemingly every corner of culture and geography with boards dedicated to pretty much everything and everywhere you can think of.

Considering the money-makers' mantra of "up-sell, cross-sell, re-sell!", an immersive live-action version is a no-brainer. The way the experience has been extended and enhanced is in keeping with the game: land at the Monopoly Lifesized venue and you can trade up your night to include cocktails and food in The Top Hat bar and restaurant. Everything in there has been themed to within an inch of its life - even the tasty burgers come with a branded M on the bun - and it's a vibrant spot to hang out while waiting to start your game.

Back to that Galbraith quote. While the original typically pits solo players against each other, the name of this game is collective teamwork. We all get roles - banker, treasurer, property agent - and have to pick a team name before we are introduced to the hosts, each associated with a playing token and with a related moniker (Boots Forsyth, Iron Gosling etc).

The hosts do brilliantly to settle in the teams and explain the rules. With one host per team, they work their socks off making sure we enjoy our time there and they are truly one of the night's highlights. Before long, we're off rolling the oversized die and landing on squares around the board. Do we buy or move on? Choose to buy and the team are asked to dive into the room behind the square and solve a puzzle in a fixed amount of time. Depending on where you land, you can go to "jail", buy utilities or railway stations to get special privileges or take on a random challenge to rake in even more filthy lucre.

A word of warning: don't underestimate the difficulty of the puzzles as even our team of high-flying techies and bankers struggled to solve them all. The variety of challenges is excellent and we especially liked the bell-ringing, playing with a train set and walking around a study solving riddles. Each of these calls for collaborative working and group decision-making as you race around the board, avoid the properties bought by other teams and build houses and hotels on ones you own.

Monopoly Lifesized might not meet everyone's expectations. The Classic board we were on only had a subset of the properties from the official London Monopoly set but it was just the right number for the number of teams and people involved. The humour can be on the hokey side of wholesome (to wit, the hosts' names); those looking for an edgier experience may want to track down a copy of Pass Out.

This game bills itself as an "immersive" experience but it's no Jumanji: players can pop out of the room at any time and the team-based approach means a psychological step change from the increasingly intense one-against-everyone feel of the board version. The other available game types (Luxury, City and Classic: Own It All) may be more immersive but, for those looking to be subsumed into a new world à la Punchdrunk, the Classic board may be disappointing.

Like the real thing, winning this game is more about lucky die rolls than actual skill (at least, that's what I tell myself when I'm losing). That said, there is plenty of fun to be had here for those ready and willing to engage with this fun setup. To paraphrase another famous academic, this experience is like a sewer: what you get out of it rather depends on what you what you put into it.

Monopoly Lifesized continues at 213-215 Tottenham Court Road, W1T 7PS.

Photo Credit: Monopoly Lifesized




Photos: First Look at Ian McKellan and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE Photo
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellan and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE
Ambassador Theatre Group Productions has released a new production photo of Ian McKellan and John Bishop in the pantomime MOTHER GOOSE. The production is currently running at Theatre Royal Brighton before the show transfers to London’s Duke of York’s Theatre (15 December – 2 January 2023) ahead of a UK and Ireland Tour until April 2023.
Review: PEPPA PIG BEST DAY EVER, Theatre Royal Haymarket Photo
Review: PEPPA PIG BEST DAY EVER, Theatre Royal Haymarket
Peppa Pig and friends come to London's West End, offering toddlers the chance to experience live theatre in a fun and friendly environment. Not much in it for the adults but a hit with Peppa's young devotees.
Donmar Warehouse Announces Cast For the World Premiere of Diana Nneka Atuonas TROUBLE IN B Photo
Donmar Warehouse Announces Cast For the World Premiere of Diana Nneka Atuona's TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN
Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced the casting for Diana Nneka Atuona's Trouble in Butetown. Tinuke Craig directs Samuel Adewunmi, Rita Bernard-Shaw, Ifan Huw Dafydd, Zaqi Ismail, Gareth Kennerley, Bethan Mary-James, Sarah Parish and Zephryn Taitte.
Interview: Le Gateau Chocolat on A CHRISTMAS GAIETY, Qatar, BRITAINS GOT TALENT and RPDR: Photo
Interview: Le Gateau Chocolat on A CHRISTMAS GAIETY, Qatar, BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT and RPDR: 'Drag is transgressive and anarchic at its core'
With a CV that includes drag, opera, musical theatre and live art, Le Gateau Chocolat is a cabaret legend who escapes categorisation even if it is relatively easy to put your finger on just why he is so entertaining.

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

If you have or know of a show which is pushing creative boundaries in any art form and could do with an honest review, please let me know! Call me a critic, call me a scribbler, call me what y... (read more about this author)


Interview: Le Gateau Chocolat on A CHRISTMAS GAIETY, Qatar, BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT and RPDR: 'Drag is transgressive and anarchic at its core'Interview: Le Gateau Chocolat on A CHRISTMAS GAIETY, Qatar, BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT and RPDR: 'Drag is transgressive and anarchic at its core'
December 2, 2022

With a CV that includes drag, opera, musical theatre and live art, Le Gateau Chocolat is a cabaret legend who escapes categorisation even if it is relatively easy to put your finger on just why he is so entertaining.
Review: ELF THE MUSICAL, Dominion TheatreReview: ELF THE MUSICAL, Dominion Theatre
November 25, 2022

When Elf The Musical last set foot in London, the critics noted its family appeal, the syrupy content and the extortionate ticket prices. Has much changed this time around?
Review: THE SNOWMAN, Peacock TheatreReview: THE SNOWMAN, Peacock Theatre
November 22, 2022

The Snowman and Christmas go together like bad weather and TfL apologies so it's unsurprising that this adaption by the Birmingham Repertory Theatre of Raymond Brigg's seminal 1978 graphic novel is returning to Sadler's Wells' Peacock Theatre.
Review: DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY, The Pleasance TheatreReview: DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY, The Pleasance Theatre
November 21, 2022

Peering through a queer lens with cabaret stylings, Linus Karp brings Diana’s herstory to life through puppets, video and some very spot-on outfits.
Review: PICKLE, Park TheatreReview: PICKLE, Park Theatre
November 18, 2022

What did our critic think of PICKLE at Park Theatre?
share