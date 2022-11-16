Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: LA CLIQUE, Leicester Square Spiegeltent

Review: LA CLIQUE, Leicester Square Spiegeltent

The great, the awkward and the controversial...

Nov. 16, 2022  

Review: LA CLIQUE, Leicester Square Spiegeltent When it comes to London Christmas stage institutions, there's an argument for saying that La Clique now deserves a place alongside Handel's Messiah, A Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker and Mother Goose. The cabaret extravaganza is once again ensconced in the midst of Leicester Square's seasonal market. Past the waft of roasting sausages and bubbling mulled wines, its customary Spiegeltent has been erected to house the show's winter run.

To call La Clique extraordinary is to state the obvious: its cabaret performers step beyond what is the ordinary, the everyday and the quotidian and give us scintillating examples of an art form rarely seen on TV these days and even less rarely experienced in the flesh. This year's outing is not a vintage but there are still plenty of utterly beguiling and gobsmacking acts as well as a touch of controversy.

Although notionally an ensemble show, top of the bill for us is Katharine Arnold, an acrobat with natural theatrical ability to match her aerial skills. In a routine that would fit equally well in the famous Double R Club and the infamous Soho venue The Box, she ambles onto the stage in a hospital gown, head bandage and dark sunglasses and holding onto an IV drip. She shambles forward, discarding one and then the other of her high heels before shedding her disturbing outfit and climbing onto an aerial hoop to complete the second part of this mindbending act. Her mid-air balletics to Post Modern Jukebox's take on "Creep" are as skillful and intriguing as anything I've seen at Sadler's Wells.

Audience interaction is generally kept to a minimum but even those sat in the rear seats can expect some attention from the wonderful Sam Goodburn. Harnessing the kind of sadistic charm that lifted Tape Face into the top ranks of variety acts, this Covent Garden performer uses the humble unicycle, pockets full of biscuits and a disarming manner to draw us into his world. Digestives are flipped from his foot to his mouth, dangled above audience members on a fishing rod and squeezed into his buttcrack, all in the name of raucous entertainment. Goodburn is around until 27 November after which date his spot will be taken by David Pereira, a man who knows how to make interesting use of shaving foam.

Australian artiste Tara Boom is making her La Clique debut but, on the basis of her performance here, deserves to be a mainstay. Her jaw-dropping first act as a barely-clad popcorn seller with a chimney-like device upon her head is reminiscent of Kiki Beguin, a burlesque artiste who uses electrical gadgetry about her body to make food on stage (in Kiki's case, electric whisks which are plugged into her bra to make a delightful dessert). Her second goes in a very different direction as she casually juggles up to four umbrellas through the air using only her feet. From crown to corns, Tara Boom is a class act that hopefully will be back on a UK stage soon in this show or another.

A more awkward fit is Ashley Stroud. The Chicago-born singer's profile has been boosted by her work with Post Modern Jukebox and she certainly possesses a fine voice. In an show filled with performers pushing the boundaries of cabaret, she paints the night's plainest picture. This slot would perhaps have been better served by the likes of more expressive performers like Le Gateau Chocolat, Jonny Woo, Puddles Pity Party or Meow Meow. Even if all the producers had in mind was just a damn fine pair of lungs, there are still plenty of superb local options not least Dusty Limits, Lili La Scala and Camille O'Sullivan (all of whom are in the UK this month and have worked with La Clique or similar shows).

Another interesting choice is Miss Jolie Papillion. She controversially kicks off the night with a standard by-the-numbers display of glamour burlesque set to AWOLNATION's "Sail", something of a curious option considering the song is very closely linked with Vicky Butterfly's seminal When The Hard Rain Falls...The Night Flowers Begin To Bloom. While some songs are used over and over (and over) by ecdysiasts, "Sail" has been forever associated with this immensely popular act, one which stands as a towering rebuff to anyone who does not consider burlesque to be an art form. Imagine the French deciding to appropriate the tune of "Rule Britannia" for their own national anthem or Manchester United marching out to "You'll Never Walk Alone" and you'll get an idea of just how strange and ever-so-slightly crass Papillion's song choice is. Her second act is barely better, mashing very well known routines (David O'Mer's career-making Bath Boy, Dita Von Teese' classic cocktail glass act and Brief's Captain Kidd with his birdbath come to mind) into something frothy and fun but highly derivative.

There's plenty more to enjoy too. Mikael Bres and Eljai Morales display wonderful levels of showmanship and aerialism while Hugo Demerais continues his longstanding partnership with Arnold, joining her for a rousing mid-air finale. La Clique has proved, once again, to be one of the capital's most spectacular shows, a guaranteed good night out which only whets our appetite for its return.

La Clique continues at Leicester Square's Spiegeltent until 7 January.

Photo credit: Craig Sugden




David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not Smaller & Further Away) Opens at Lightroom Nex Photo
'David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not Smaller & Further Away)' Opens at Lightroom Next Year
One of the world's most acclaimed and popular living artists will create the launch show for Lightroom --- an extraordinary four-storey-high space in Kings Cross equipped with the latest digital projection and audio technology. 
Southbank Centre Announces Return of COWPUNCHER MY ASS Photo
Southbank Centre Announces Return of COWPUNCHER MY ASS
The Southbank Centre today announces the return of Cowpuncher My Ass, the genre-defying performance piece commissioned by the Southbank Centre with choreographer Holly Blakey, original score by Mica Levi and costume design by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivenne Westwood. 
GRAYSON PERRY: A SHOW ALL ABOUT YOU to Tour in 2023 Photo
GRAYSON PERRY: A SHOW ALL ABOUT YOU to Tour in 2023
FANE are delighted to announce that contemporary artist, writer and broadcaster Grayson Perry will be embarking on a UK tour for 2023.
GOOD, Starring David Tennant, Comes to Cinemas in 2023 Photo
GOOD, Starring David Tennant, Comes to Cinemas in 2023
Good, starring David Tennant, will be broadcast to cinemas around the world from National Theatre Live in 2023. The production will be screened in cinemas in the UK and Ireland beginning on Thursday 20 April 2023 and across the globe from Thursday 15 June.

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

If you have or know of a show which is pushing creative boundaries in any art form and could do with an honest review, please let me know! Call me a critic, call me a scribbler, call me what y... (read more about this author)


Review: NOT ONE OF THESE PEOPLE, Royal Court TheatreReview: NOT ONE OF THESE PEOPLE, Royal Court Theatre
November 4, 2022

Cutting edge technology and a witty script combine in this play which pushes the boundaries of what can be considered theatre.
Review: A DEAD BODY IN TAOS, Wilton's Music HallReview: A DEAD BODY IN TAOS, Wilton's Music Hall
November 3, 2022

David Farr made his name in 2016 bringing John le Carré's book The Night Manager to vivid life in a hit TV adaptation. In his latest play A Dead Body In Taos, re-animation is again the name of the game.
Review: JORDAN GRAY: IS IT A BIRD?, London PalladiumReview: JORDAN GRAY: IS IT A BIRD?, London Palladium
October 29, 2022

Jordan Gray is having one hell of a year. Five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe have led to a run at Soho Theatre, a controversial slot on Channel 4’s Friday Night Live and the chance to work on an ITV show with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.
Review: TRAINSPOTTING LIVE, Riverside StudiosReview: TRAINSPOTTING LIVE, Riverside Studios
October 20, 2022

Choose Trainspotting Live for an unforgettable experience. The good kind.
Review: THE CHOIR OF MAN, Arts TheatreReview: THE CHOIR OF MAN, Arts Theatre
October 14, 2022

If Irvine Welsh had been born in England and written Trainspotting while sat in an old school boozer high on molly, this show may very well have been the result.