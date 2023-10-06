Review: IAN SMITH: CRUSHING, Soho Theatre

The production runs from 2 to 7 October

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 2 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 3 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
'I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World': Nicole Scherzinger on T Photo 4 'I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World': Nicole Scherzinger on Taking on the West End in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Review: IAN SMITH: CRUSHING, Soho Theatre

Review: IAN SMITH: CRUSHING, Soho Theatre

“Well, what have we learned?”

“A show about stress, love and driving a tank with your hairdresser.” If that show description doesn’t capture your attention, I don’t know what will. Ian Smith: Crushing at the Soho Theatre is an hour-long comedy in which Smith describes what his life has been like recently, particularly the stress that has been a part of his life post-engagement.

To quote Smith himself, “Even when good things happen to me, it’s still stressful.” Whether it’s a sensory deprivation tank or being a Northerner, Smith has something to stress about.

From the beginning, Smith was interacting with the audience, commenting on how close some seats were to one side of the stage compared to a lack of seats on the other side, which he claimed would be so no one would have to see his “sad side,” a joke that comes back several times throughout the show. But luckily, there is rarely a need to see Smith’s sad side.

Even though the general theme of the show is stress, Smith never lets his own overwhelming thoughts worry the audience. From a Blackpool hotel employee giving too many details about a previous visitor to being criticised for how he pronounces the letter “h” (who knew it took so many letters to pronounce a singular letter?), Smith makes each story he tells hilarious, allowing the audience to laugh with him at the bizarre events in his life. My particular favourite was one comparing the “Tooth Fairy” and the “Arm Fairy,” imagining what the latter would look like to hilarity.

One of the most interesting aspects of the show was seeing Smith work through some strange crowdwork, including a bit about uses for glass pudding bowls that went into a discussion on T cells and the importance of immunity. Somehow, Smith was able to take moments like these and make them hilarious, working through even his own confusion to make the situation entertaining. There was also another interesting yet amusing interaction in which the masculinity of mouthguards was debated. 

Ultimately, Ian Smith: Crushing is a fantastic hour of standup that allows Smith to show off his observational comedy skills, telling stories that lead up to the moment he found himself in a tank with his hairdresser. You may not learn anything from Smith’s stressful stories, but they are certainly fun!

Ian Smith: Crushing is at Soho Theatre until 7 October




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM Comes to Theatre at The Tabard in November Photo
THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM Comes to Theatre at The Tabard in November

The Elephant In The Room is the latest play from acclaimed writer Peter Hamilton. A masterfully bittersweet tragi-comedy about embracing life's possibilities and finding love in unexpected places. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

2
SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Will Be Revived in London Next Year Photo
SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Will Be Revived in London Next Year

First performed on Off-Broadway in 1995, and premiering in the UK in 2001, the cult favourite song cycle Songs for a New World is coming back to London for a limited run at Upstairs at the Gatehouse in February. Learn more about the musical here!

3
SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Extends Into 2024 Photo
SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Extends Into 2024

'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical' has extended its run at the prestigious Cambridge Theatre in the West End into 2024 starting on 22nd January. Learn more about the show here!

4
The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and San Francisco Ballet Celebrate #WorldBalletDay Photo
The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and San Francisco Ballet Celebrate #WorldBalletDay With 60 Companies Around the World

On Wednesday 1 November, The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and San Francisco Ballet celebrate a decade of #WorldBalletDay. They will be joined by over 60 companies from across the globe for a 24-hour celebration of ballet and dance.  Learn more about the upcoming events here!

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... Kat Mokrynski">(read more about this author)

Review: IAN SMITH: CRUSHING, Soho TheatreReview: IAN SMITH: CRUSHING, Soho Theatre
Review: FOIL, ARMS & HOG, London PalladiumReview: FOIL, ARMS & HOG, London Palladium
Review: ROSIE JONES: TRIPLE THREAT, Soho TheatreReview: ROSIE JONES: TRIPLE THREAT, Soho Theatre
Interview: 'It Feels Like a Reckoning': Mei Mac of UNTITLED F*CK M*SS S**GON PLAY on Southeast Asian Representation and ReclamationInterview: 'It Feels Like a Reckoning': Mei Mac of UNTITLED F*CK M*SS S**GON PLAY on Southeast Asian Representation and Reclamation

Videos

Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
& JULIET
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You