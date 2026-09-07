Review: HAMMERSMITH BRIDGE IS FALLING DOWN, OSO The Theatre On Barnes Pond

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Despite being a mile or so away as the duck flies, it takes me 45 minutes to get to the OSO Arts Centre on Barnes Pond because Hammersmith Bridge is closed – and has been for more than seven years.

So, what better time for a witty new Yes Minister-esque play, Hammersmith Bridge Is Falling Down, about disillusioned local Labour Member of Parliament Edward Stiles grappling with the anger of his constituents about the inconveniences and dangers linked to the bridge closure.

As well as trying to keep the public happy, Stiles wrestles with Labour Party apparatchiks threatening to sacrifice Stiles and his election promises in favour of the Prime Minister's popularity. "Blame it on the Tories" is the advice he's given, even though Labour's been in power for over a year.

Daniel Wain as Edwards Stiles and Nicole Cuthbert as Lavinia Howard

Photo credit: Paddy Gormley

Overweight and unfit, Stiles is seen furtively swigging vodka secreted in plastic water bottles, not surprising perhaps while having to also navigate relationships with long-term devoted assistant Violet, young idealistic media relations advisor Lavinia and his unseen ex-wife.

The action takes place in Stiles's office, with pictures of Tony Benn and Mao hanging on the walls next to a view of the controversial non-functioning bridge. Director Lucy Appleby is in control and gets fine performances from her cast, who project strongly and connect well with the audience – not a given these days, even in the West End.

Daniel Wain's wonderful as a broken Stiles, conveying many sides to a worn-down man trying to keep everybody happy and ultimately pleasing no one – including himself. He shows his red-faced pain as a disheartened character let down by the system. In one notable scene, Stiles reenacts giving an early conference speech expressing hope for the future. This contrasts beautifully with Lavinia's idealistic efforts to get Stiles to remember when he had hope, imploring him to simply "tell the truth". "I can't tell the truth, I'm a politician," Stiles quips.

Louise Bangay as Violet Roberts and Daniel Wain as Edward Stiles

Photo credit: Paddy Gormley

Excellent Louise Bangay is steadfast Violet who's been working with Stiles for 30 years – longer than many marriages. Unbending from her socialist ideals, she wants Stiles to carry on doing the bidding of the Party and trade unions.

Scene-stealing Stephen Riddle and Vaughan Evans have a go at our beleaguered MP too, in terrific cameo roles including a National Executive Committee heavyweight and a bow-tied Chief Whip (Violet says he looks like someone refereeing a snooker match) and television interviewer.

Writer Brad Sutherland's script is clever, with some funny lines and lovely metaphors like politicians being eaten away like rust on the defunct bridge. Most everyone here is in some way as broken as the bridge – and our broken nation. And yet, the play suffers from being a bit wordy (Appleby should be commended for doing the best she can with not enough action), more about concept than character and can be repetitive. We learn about the perils of the National Debt crisis a few too many times.

Nicole Cuthbert as Lavinia Howard and Louise Bangay as Violet Roberts

Photo credit: Paddy Gormley

I feel sympathy for the production team, however, as real-world events overtook the creative process when Keir Starmer suddenly departed and our Man from the North arrived in the middle of the play's rehearsal period. It would be brilliant to see the script honed down and brought bang up to date with Burnham at the helm.

Will anything change, and more to the point, will Hammersmith Bridge open under a new regime? Who knows? Meanwhile, we're left with a degree of hope at the end of Hammersmith Bridge Is Falling Down. And there's also hope for theatre with new productions like this one coming to life in small London venues.

Hammersmith Bridge Is Falling Down runs at the OSO Arts Centre in Barnes until 11 September.

Photo credits: Paddy Gormley

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