Review: GREAT EXPECTATIONS, Garrick Theatre

The great comedienne conjures the great novelist's characters from thin air

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark FantasticCharles Dickens was the great storyteller of his time, his live readings provoking tears of sadness in his audience. Eddie Izzard is one of the great storytellers of our time, tears of laughter her currency, her stand-up shows selling out as once did Dickens’ personal appearances. She is  a natural fit, each bringing her vivid personalities to the stage.

Where the author would deliver famous set pieces (the death of Nancy in Oliver Twist was a weepy favourite), the actress takes on the formidable task of corralling all of Great Expectations, the 20 hours run time of the Izzard's audiobook reading adapted down to two hours for the theatre. Her brother, Mark, took on that duty and, though you can see the cuts, the arc of Pip’s misconceived ambition and forlorn love remains intact.

With no props and a set that suggests rather than creates Satis House, the self-imposed prison in which Miss Havisham incarcerates herself and the instrument of her revenge, her adopted daughter, Estella, Izzard has to conjure characters and scenes from thin air. To her credit, she avoids the trap of caricature (a temptation that’s never far away with Dickens), so Magwitch gets just a hint of an Australian accent on his return from transportation, Joe Gargery a mimed pipe, and we’re spared Bentley Drummle’s top hat.

It’s the type of challenge that Izzard has set herself throughout her career (on and off stage), but there is a danger that the virtuosity in performance overpowers the strengths of the story. It's a tricky balance to strike and one that Izzard is clearly mindful to avoid, so the jokes are rationed out with great care. 

It is perhaps revealing that the best moments come when the comedienne is allowed to peek out from behind the author - the repeated sight gag in receiving letters that seldom brought good news, the wandering round the stage to suggest the coach trips between London and the Kent Marshes, the twisting walks up spiral staircases. The clowning is relief from the intensity of the story, both in its pacing and its cavalcade of characters it's a crowdpleasing diversion, but it’s also a reminder that we’re soon back in a world of cruelty, powered by Miss Havisham’s neuroses and her coercive control of Estella.

That relevance to present day hot-button topics pulls us up sharply, the picaresque sitting between the comic and the tragic then as now. Izzard knows that and can switch our sentiments in an instant with a too-proud look from Pip towards Joe one moment to a sympathetically generous act the next, as the fortunate-but-not-fortunate young man shares his mysterious wealth with his feckless but loyal friend, Herbert Pocket. We’re being manipulated first by the writer and then by the performer, but we accept it, even enjoy it.

If the resolutions come a little too quickly in this abridged version, the coincidences feeling more arbitrary than they do in the book, Izzard is keen to encourage the audience to go back to the source material, acknowledging that even as subtle and masterful a version as this requires compromise. What emerges beyond the text is something less tangible: the delight she takes in holding a house in her hands; the skill in making the smallest of gestures count for so much and the warmth crossing back and forth across the fourth wall. It is in those intangible elements that the theatrical magic flows, like mist over the marshes, from the stalls to the circle. 

There will always be one-person Dickens shows in London, especially at Christmas, but none quite like this one. If the decisions it takes in order to tell the story won’t please every purist, the craft and the emotion it provokes is more than enough in compensation. 

Great Expectations at the Garrick Theatre until 1 July                 

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

London Clown Festival Returns For 2023 Photo
London Clown Festival Returns For 2023

London Clown Festival has announced its 2023 line up, a selection of the finest clowns the city, and indeed the world has to offer.

Lineup Revealed For WEST END LIVE 2023 Photo
Lineup Revealed For WEST END LIVE 2023

A packed line-up featuring nearly every single musical playing in the West End has been unveiled ahead of this year's West End LIVE. This free celebration of London's world-leading theatre scene comes to Trafalgar Square on the weekend of 17 and 18 June.

Aunty Donna Adds Another Eventim Apollo London Date Photo
Aunty Donna Adds Another Eventim Apollo London Date

They keep adding dates and they keep selling out. After the first UK tour dates sold out within hours of going on general sale, and the second round of additions going much the same way, Mick Perrin Worldwide is delighted to announce a further extra date for Australia's favourite absurdist sketch group Aunty Donna at Eventim Apollo London - adding a matinee performance on 30th September.

David Walliams AWFUL AUNTIE Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo
David Walliams' AWFUL AUNTIE Will Embark on Tour in 2024

The bestselling children's author David Walliams and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company are teaming up once again for a brand-new production of Awful Auntie. This is their latest collaboration following Demon Dentist, Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy - and the latter two both received Olivier award nominations.


From This Author - Gary Naylor

Gary Naylor is chief London reviewer for BroadwayWorld (https://www.broadwayworld.com/author/Gary-Naylor) and feels privileged to see so much of his home city's theatre. He writes about ... (read more about this author)

Review: GREAT EXPECTATIONS, Garrick TheatreReview: GREAT EXPECTATIONS, Garrick Theatre
Review: HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, Southwark PlayhouseReview: HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, Southwark Playhouse
Review: CYMBELINE, Royal Shakespeare TheatreReview: CYMBELINE, Royal Shakespeare Theatre
Review: NUL POINTS!, Union TheatreReview: NUL POINTS!, Union Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You