Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: GET HAPPY, Barbican Pit

A kaleidoscopic slice of warm-hearted whimsy

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 2 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 3 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Pe Photo 4 STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will Release a Cast Recording

Review: GET HAPPY, Barbican Pit

Review: GET HAPPY, Barbican Pit

Tucked away in the corner of the Barbican away from the dark gloom of wintery London is a kaleidoscopic slice of warm-hearted whimsy. The audience enter through draped curtains as if crossing the border into a surreal world with its own gleeful rules and surreal logic. And they won’t want to leave.

It’s very much the time of year for seasonal silliness, and whilst run-of-the-mill pantomimes are a safe choice, they are also a predictable one. Theatre company Told by an Idiot’s Get Happy is anything but that. A family friendly variety show incorporating clowning, dance, and music, wrapped in a glistening bundle of fun.

There is an indescribable pleasure in its meandering genius. Each whimsical vignette is totally unpredictable: a mime violinist standing against her actual violin playing counterpart. A picnic with flying ketchup bottles. Impromptu musical statues. Its all-encompassing sense of irresistible nonsensical is total escapism.

But there is method in the madness. The company (Katy Ellis, Kyll Thomas-Cole, Nick Haverson, and Rachel Donovan) are armed with a smorgasbord of props injecting the inane with the insane, playfully turning everything on its head - nothing is what it is in the normal world.

That’s the beauty of clowning, an art form shamefully underappreciated in the UK except within a few hushed corners of the Fringe. Our instinct is to laugh at the eccentric weirdness, and rightfully so. But there’s a metaphysical charm to the way a colander becomes a helmet, or the way a clump of brown string becomes spaghetti bolognaise that unlocks a childlike craving for chaos within us.

If you don’t believe me then ask the young audience gaping wide eyed at the imaginative acrobatics. The Barbican Pit is transformed into a cross between a lounge and playground with cushions and sofas arranged in the round. White sheets dangle above as a sort of pillow fort.  

Haverson’s gruff-faced fall guy is on the receiving end of slapstick harm from Thomas-Cole and Donovan, his scruffy physicality channelling strong notes of Keaton and Chaplin. Ellis is on hand with live music, supercharging the performance with palpable electricity.

The sketches that teeter on untethered absurdism are the weakest of the bunch. One repeated gag sees a human sized white rabbit prance around whilst Flanagan and Allen’s Run Rabbit Run (sounding more eerie than usual) murmurs over the speakers.

Although in keeping with the surreal wackiness, it sends the comic proceedings off-kilter with a delve into the uncanny, a tad reminiscent of Donnie Darko. Maybe it’s good for kids to be introduced to fear at a young age (I am part of the generation scarred by the absolute terror that was Teletubbies’ The Lion and The Bear). But for Get Happy this seems out of place and unintentional.

Get Happy plays at the Barbican until Tuesday 19 December

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: First Look at The Mill at Sonnings Production of HIGH SOCIETY Photo
Photos: First Look at The Mill at Sonning's Production of HIGH SOCIETY

Check out production photos from The Mill at Sonning's production of HIGH SOCIETY from 29 November, 2023 to 20 January, 2024!

2
Review: ELF IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: ELF IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

The Hall knew what they were doing when choosing their festive programming. All decked out with shiny trees and classy wreaths, it welcomed young and old in their most cheery gear. The sparkliest, reddest crowd with the most interesting and creative jumpers were eager to watch their favourite elf. Did they care that Benjamin Pope was directing the Philharmonia Orchestra, ready to dazzle with John Debney’s beautiful orchestrations? Probably not. They wanted a lovely family outing with a fancy backdrop and that’s exactly what they got. It was wonderful.

3
Review: ODYSSEY: A HEROIC PANTOMIME, Jermyn Street Theatre Photo
Review: ODYSSEY: A HEROIC PANTOMIME, Jermyn Street Theatre

Five opera singers are holding out for a hero

4
Review: THE PIANOMAN AT CHRISTMAS, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: THE PIANOMAN AT CHRISTMAS, Royal Albert Hall

It’s probably safe to assume that, for many people, December 2023 so far has not been “the most wonderful time of the year”; whether it’s miserable weather, unreliable train infrastructure, or any of the myriad other problems facing the world, the lead-up to this year’s Christmas festivities has not exactly been vintage. For one magical evening, however, Jamie Cullum managed to sweep that all aside and deliver a festive concert stuffed with pure joy.

From This Author - Alexander Cohen

Review: THE HOMECOMING, Young VicReview: THE HOMECOMING, Young Vic
Review: INFINITE LIFE, National TheatreReview: INFINITE LIFE, National Theatre
Review: SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER, Orange Tree TheatreReview: SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER, Orange Tree Theatre
Review: GHOSTS, Sam Wanamaker PlayhouseReview: GHOSTS, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HARMONY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You