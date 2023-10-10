Review: ALL THE FRAUDULENT HORSE GIRLS, The Glory

An absurd, awkward yet delightful show that will bring joy to everyone in the audience, regardless of their horse girl status!

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 1 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 2 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 3 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 4 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour

Review: ALL THE FRAUDULENT HORSE GIRLS, The Glory

Review: ALL THE FRAUDULENT HORSE GIRLS, The Glory

“Horses are the glue that binds us together”

From the moment you walk into the basement of The Glory, you are plunged into the world of horse girls. There are blankets and pillows throughout decorated with horses, with horse-themed magazines scattered around the venue as well. Behind the stage there is an impressive collage of horse images including several stills from The Saddle Club and a hand-drawn horse made by someone named Maddy. 

All the Fraudulent Horse Girls, written by Michael Louis Kennedy and directed by Charles Quittner, follows Audrey, an 11-year-old girl who has a head injury and discovers a new ability to use telepathy to talk with all the horse girls in the world. She is struggling to make friends at her new school, having been taken out of her old one after being bullied. Audrey’s one friend, Maddy, is sick in the hospital and Audrey is left to fend for herself, only feeling connected with the horse girls in her mind, including a French girl named Mathilde. Things start to take a wild turn when Audrey attempts to steal a police horse on a school field trip and is sent into a fever dream after being kicked in the head. 

Cazeleōn stars as Audrey I, fully embodying the absolutely chaotic energy of a preteen horse girl. I loved their absolute manic energy and it was hilarious to see her skipping around the venue, giggling and twirling their pigtails with excitement. It is truly incredible to imagine a bunch of preteens calling each other “horse bitch” in the voice Cazeleōn uses. Beth Graham then takes on the role of John Grady Cole (of Cormac McCarthy’s All the Pretty Horses), AKA “Audrey II.” She also exudes similar manic energy to Cazeleōn, only more aggressive and directed at particular audience members. Finally, Alice Morgan-Richards takes on the role of Audrey III, the “writer” of the show who claims that all of the scenes are based on real events in their life. 

Review: ALL THE FRAUDULENT HORSE GIRLS, The Glory
Cazeleōn as Audrey I Photo Credit: Max Kennedy

The trio of Audreys is joined by the Horse Girl band, of which Alice Morgan-Richards is also a part! Musical Director Rachel Blaquière keeps the show’s music together, playing a range of different genres on the keyboard to set the mood of each scene. Along with playing saxophone and guitar, Georgia-Leila Stoller steals the show several times as a range of different characters including Emma Stone (who is in no way affiliated with actress Emma Stone), an inflatable horse balloon who visits Audrey in her dreams. 

Lili Fuller’s design is full of love for the horse girl experience, with them making The Glory feel like a preteen’s bedroom while being able to transform into a fever dreams within a moment’s notice. The lighting (done by Tias Volker) is incredibly simple yet also extremely effective, with cast members using flashlights from around the venue to light up different parts when needed, including an unused bar and a tech booth. Matt Bovee does a fantastic job as movement director, particularly with a beautifully absurd and dramatic interpretive dance performed by the three Audreys. 

Ultimately, All the Fraudulent Horse Girls is an absurd, awkward yet delightful show that will bring joy to everyone in the audience, regardless of their horse girl status. To quote the show itself, “None of this makes any goddamn sense,” but that is part of what makes it so great. 

All the Fraudulent Horse Girls runs at The Glory on 15 and 16 October.

Photo Credit: Max Kennedy




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Exclusive Presale: Tickets From Just £36 for JASON ROBERT BROWN IN CONCERT Photo
Exclusive Presale: Tickets From Just £36 for JASON ROBERT BROWN IN CONCERT

Musical Theatre legend Jason Robert Brown comes to the London Palladium for one night only, in an unmissable concert spectacular on Sunday 24 March 2024.

2
Amit Sharma Appointed as Artistic Director and CEO of the Kiln Theatre Photo
Amit Sharma Appointed as Artistic Director and CEO of the Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced the appointment of Amit Sharma as Artistic Director and CEO - he takes up the role on 1 December 2023. Sharma is currently Associate Director at Kiln Theatre, and also works as a freelance director. Learn more about Sharma here!

3
National Youth Theatre Launches Assemble, Addressing Isolation Amongst Disabled Young Peop Photo
National Youth Theatre Launches 'Assemble', Addressing Isolation Amongst Disabled Young People in Non-Mainstream Schools

National Youth Theatre (NYT) have launched Assemble, a new programme created to address isolation amongst disabled young people in non-mainstream schools that specialise in moderate or severe learning support needs, seed funded by the National Lottery Community Fund’s Bringing People Together programme. Learn more about the programming here!

4
Photos: First Look at FAKING BAD Parody Musical at the Turbine Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at FAKING BAD Parody Musical at the Turbine Theatre

Ten years after the award-winning TV show, Breaking Bad, hit our screens comes Faking Bad - The Unauthorised Parody Methsical. Check out all new photos from the show here!

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... Kat Mokrynski">(read more about this author)

Interview: 'I Hope We Can Help People to Not Feel Alone': Madeleine Mantock of HAMNET on playing Agnes Hathaway and the Beauty of GriefInterview: 'I Hope We Can Help People to Not Feel Alone': Madeleine Mantock of HAMNET on playing Agnes Hathaway and the Beauty of Grief
Review: IAN SMITH: CRUSHING, Soho TheatreReview: IAN SMITH: CRUSHING, Soho Theatre
Review: FOIL, ARMS & HOG, London PalladiumReview: FOIL, ARMS & HOG, London Palladium
Review: ROSIE JONES: TRIPLE THREAT, Soho TheatreReview: ROSIE JONES: TRIPLE THREAT, Soho Theatre

Videos

Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
ALADDIN

Recommended For You