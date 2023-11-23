Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Old Vic Theatre

As heartwarming and charming as ever

By: Nov. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 1 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 2 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 3 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

A Christmas Carol | Old Vic Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £78
Cast
Photos
Videos
A Christmas Carol | Old Vic

A Christmas Carol | Old VicThe Old Vic has established Matthew Warchus' version of Charles DickensA Christmas Carol as one of London's must-see festive shows. Since 2017 audiences have been welcomed with mince pies and satsumas and showered with snow and parachuting sprouts.

The classic tale of ghostly visitations, a cautioning against meanness of spirit and eventual salvation is endlessly adapted at this time of year, but there remains something irresistibly charming about this adaptation.

A Christmas Carol | Old Vic
Gemma Knight Jones as Ghost of Christmas Present 

This year it's the turn of Emmy Award-winner Christopher Eccleston to don the tatty pink overcoat as Ebenezer Scrooge. Gruff and grizzled, with a head of hair that hasn't seen a comb for years, Eccleston is an erudite and well spoken Scrooge; abrupt and surly, he is lacking a little in the sharp cruelty necessary to initially despise the character. A particularly poignant moment in the show is when Scrooge embraces his younger self as he wishes that he had not become the man he is; Eccleston brings bittersweet emotion to this scene and his subsequent delight in the new dawn of Christmas is infectious.

There are many actors retruning to the show: Rose Shalloo is sweetly earnest as Little Fan, Alistair Parker is always a wonderfully ebullient Fezziwig and Andrew Langtree is suitably awful as Scrooge's father.

New to the show is Rob Compton, who is a very likable Bob Cratchit, with a lovely chemistry with Casey-Indigo Blackwood-Lashley (one of four young actors in the role), who returns to the role as an adorable Tiny Tim .

A Christmas Carol | Old Vic
The company

Frances McNamee is a wise and grounded Belle; her conversation with Scrooge on Christmas morning where they speak of the past feels quietly sincere and believable. 

Little has changed in the staging of the show; Hugh Vanstone's lighting remains magical with its use of multiple lanterns and atmospheric flickers and shadows. Rob Howell's striped down set adds to the Victorian atmosphere, with particularly good use of empty door frames that rise and fall back into the stage.

Music remains a huge draw to the production and Christopher Nightingale's arrangement combines classic Victorian carols, along with building spooky atmosphere and joyful parties where appropriate. The bellringing is also a true delight, performed beautifully by the cast.

In a year where you may be ever-more careful about where you spend your festive theatre pounds, the Old Vic's A Christmas Carol is reliably magical; full of joy and spectacle, whether it is your first visit or your seventh.

A Christmas Carol is at the Old Vic until 6 January 2024

Photo Credits: Manuel Harlan


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour

Check out photos from the opening night of the UK and Ireland tour of HAMILTON at the Manchester Palace Theatre on Tuesday 21 November 2023!

2
Dominic West to Star in A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath Photo
Dominic West to Star in A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath

BAFTA Award winner Dominic West (The Wire, The Crown) will star in Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge, directed by Lindsay Posner at Theatre Royal Bath’s intimate Ustinov Studio. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Review Roundup: THE WITCHES Opens at The National Theatre Photo
Review Roundup: THE WITCHES Opens at The National Theatre

Read the reviews for The Witches at The National Theatre.

4
THE CHOIR OF MAN Will Release a Christmas Album Photo
THE CHOIR OF MAN Will Release a Christmas Album

Olivier Award-nominated, worldwide smash and West End favourite The Choir of Man, is releasing a six track Christmas EP, Christmas with The Choir of Man on Friday 1 December.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBAPhotos: First Look at the National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA
Now Onsale: PLAYER KINGS Starring Ian McKellenNow Onsale: PLAYER KINGS Starring Ian McKellen
Hampstead Theatre Launches £1.25m Fundraising AppealHampstead Theatre Launches £1.25m Fundraising Appeal
Hampstead Theatre Announces New Spring SeasonHampstead Theatre Announces New Spring Season

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You