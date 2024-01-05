A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Return to The Old Vic

Ahead of tomorrow’s final performance, The Old Vic announces that Matthew Warchus’ much-loved, Tony Award-winning A Christmas Carol, adapted by Jack Thorne, will return for its eighth consecutive year, from 09 Nov 2024 – 04 Jan 2025.

This announcement follows a record-breaking year for London’s longest-running annual production of the Dickens classic, which saw greater demand than ever before. Seated capacity reached almost 100% with 66,000 people seeing the show in just nine weeks – 60% of whom were new audiences to The Old Vic.

Since it first appeared on The Old Vic stage in 2017, an estimated 600,000 people have been part of its global audience, which spans in-person audiences in London, Australia, the US and online with the globally live streamed OLD VIC: IN CAMERA version in 2020 during national lockdown. Plus, this year saw the return of IN CAMERA: PLAYBACK with the theatre streaming the 2020 version to 300 care homes across the country for free.

About the record-breaking run, The Old Vic’s Artistic Director and Director of A Christmas Carol, Matthew Warchus, said: ‘It makes me very happy to announce that A Christmas Carol will be back at The Old Vic later this year. Originally intended as a one-off Christmas production, this joyful and unique version, scripted by Jack Thorne, has connected with audiences, in London and beyond, in the most phenomenal way, with each successive return proving evermore popular. I know I speak for the whole Creative team and The Old Vic staff when I say the show is very close to our hearts – a huge amount of love, effort and skill is poured into it every year and it represents so much of what we want this theatre to be. It is a wonderful thing to see A Christmas Carol embraced as a festive tradition for families and individuals of all ages. As a registered charity itself, The Old Vic recognises the transformative power of compassionate giving. Over the last seven years, over £1.5 million has been raised globally for food poverty and deprivation-focused charities including Field Lane, The Felix Project, Coram Beanstalk, FoodCycle and FareShare.’

At the end of each performance of A Christmas Carol in 2023, money has been raised in aid of City Harvest London, a surplus food redistribution charity which provides 1.2 million meals a month – that would otherwise go to waste – to grassroots organisations that feed some of London’s most vulnerable.

This year, The Old Vic has raised over £175,000 in aid of the charity, via bucket collections, tap to donate, text to donate and online donations, which equates to over 700,000 meals for those in need.

Applications for the next recipient of charity support will open later in 2024.

Applications for the next recipient of charity support will open later in 2024.

