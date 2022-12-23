Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Middle Temple Hall

Antic Disposition's festive production deserves to be a Christmas classic

Dec. 23, 2022  
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Middle Temple Hall

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Middle Temple Hall Antic Disposition's A Christmas Carol is as traditional as a roast goose and Christmas pudding. Set in the soaring, wood-panelled splendour of Middle Temple Hall, it is also a most atmospheric theatrical treat.

First staged in 2012 and back after a two year Covid-enforced break, Ben Horslen and John Risebero's adaptation remains very faithful to Dickens' story. It is tempting for producers to try and put 'a spin' on the classic story, but this is Dickens as Dickens would have staged it himself and all the more successful for it. Large hooped skirts, frock coats and flickering gas lamps, along with more than a scattering of falling snow set the scene of Victorian London.

David Burt returns to the character of Scrooge, having played him since 2014. Burt is very credible as the sharp, grumbling and miserly old man; revelling in his own loneliness and meanness. It's interesting (and more convincing) to see that his humanity increases gradually as the ghosts appear to him, rather than a sudden happiness on Christmas morning.

The multi-talented cast sing, act and play instruments. McCallam Connell is suitably ebullient as both Fezziwig and The Ghost of Christmas Present; Richard Holt is troubled and increasingly desperate as Marley's ghost, Richard Dempsey is a sympathetic Bob Cratchit and Dylan Hall is a relentlessly sweet as Young Scrooge and Tiny Tim. It is a vibrant ensemble.

Nick Barstow's music remains a standout in this production: using the music from ultra-traditional carols, with lyrics adapted to the story: lines such as "tidings of humbug and gloom" work incredibly well, as does the ominous and very dramatic Latin choral piece as Scrooge faces the horror of the future. The music is beautifully performed and very moving.

Theo Holloway's thoughtful sound design gives just the right level of eerie spookiness to the story, particularly as Scrooge prowls around the dark corners of his house. The lighting also punctuates the story very well, although the decision to highlight Marley's ghost in dazzling, alien-like green light is less than subtle.

The only weak point of the production is the audio; the vast space of Middle Temple Hall gobbles up sound and sometimes the cast simply cannot project enough, losing the fight against the louder musical accompaniment.

There are so many A Christmas Carol productions to choose from this year, but a more Dickensian and atmospheric one than this would be hard to find.

A Christmas Carol is at Middle Temple Hall until 29 December

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli



