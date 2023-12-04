Review: £1 THURSDAYS, Finborough Theatre

Jen and Stacey are seventeen. Money is tight and their parents drive them mad, but all their thoughts are pulled towards that night of the week where they can let rip on a dancefloor. Kat Rose-Martin's promising new play pulls no punches in its stark portrayal of the harsh reality of life for two working class friends living in Bradford in 2012.

At first, the girls come across as rather one-dimensional stereotypes. They love Primark, dancing and getting trashed as cheaply as possible. School is secondary; skipping classes and despising strict teachers is the norm. However, as real life encroaches on their world, their friendship is tested in more ways than they could have ever imagined.

When Stacey persuades Jen to keep her company in applying to university, Jen must unexpectedly make a choice between remaining in her house with her mum, on a tough suburban street and branching out to an alien world. In a heart breaking contrast, Stacey's choice becomes between escaping an abusive partner and scrabbling to find her own version of a positive future.

Yasmin Taheri & Monique Ashe-Palmer

Yasmin Taheri plays Jen; brash, outspoken and so fixated on having as much sex as possible, that contracting an SDI is simply an inconvenience. Taheri is brilliant, particularly as she resorts to insults at her university interview to hide her feelings as an imposter, struggling to fit into her new surroundings, despite her huge intellect.

Monique Ashe-Palmer is captivating as Stacey, showing a huge character arc in a very short time. Her fun and feisty persona is quickly suffocated by an ever-more controlling boyfriend. Her dreams of becoming a dancer are extinguished and suddenly her future goes from expansive to narrow and confined. Her expression becomes so anguished and sad, you just want to give her hug and tell her it will be alright.

Joseph Ayre

Joseph Ayre is horribly convincing as Stacey’s violent and misogynistic boyfriend and is also wise and engaging as lecturer Tristan, who convinces Jen that she is worthy of the gift of education.

Sian Breckin does what she can with the character of Jen’s mum Leanne, but the character needs fleshing out, as her personality is reduced to the forgetfulness and aching caused, apparently, by the menopause.

Vicky Moran's direction reflects the incredibly convincing nature of the the girls' fluctuating friendship. As their closeness ebbs and flows, so does the pace. It feels naturalistic and very persuasive. There are also very thoughtful actions, such as the girls easing off their painful heels as the nights tip into the early hours and their overflowing handbags containing their most important possessions.

While much of the production zips along, at least twenty minutes could be cut without losing any of the impact. Some of the club scenes are overly long, particularly the ones based in the toilets.

What is so appealing here is a distinct lack of judgement in this play: Rose-Martin writes the girls' characters with raw realism, pathos and understanding. Sometimes it is just a twist of fate deciding those who can leave and those who have to stay.

£1 Thursdays is at Finborough Theatre until 22 December

Photo Credits: Alex Brenner