Review: £1 THURSDAYS, Finborough Theatre

A poignant and raw coming-of-age story

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 3 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 4 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London

Review: £1 THURSDAYS, Finborough Theatre

Review: £1 THURSDAYS, Finborough Theatre Jen and Stacey are seventeen. Money is tight and their parents drive them mad, but all their thoughts are pulled towards that night of the week where they can let rip on a dancefloor. Kat Rose-Martin's promising new play pulls no punches in its stark portrayal of the harsh reality of life for two working class friends living in Bradford in 2012.

At first, the girls come across as rather one-dimensional stereotypes. They love Primark, dancing and getting trashed as cheaply as possible. School is secondary; skipping classes and despising strict teachers is the norm. However, as real life encroaches on their world, their friendship is tested in more ways than they could have ever imagined.

When Stacey persuades Jen to keep her company in applying to university, Jen must unexpectedly make a choice between remaining in her house with her mum, on a tough suburban street and branching out to an alien world. In a heart breaking contrast, Stacey's choice becomes between escaping an abusive partner and scrabbling to find her own version of a positive future.

Review: £1 THURSDAYS, Finborough Theatre
Yasmin Taheri & Monique Ashe-Palmer

Yasmin Taheri plays Jen; brash, outspoken and so fixated on having as much sex as possible, that contracting an SDI is simply an inconvenience. Taheri is brilliant, particularly as she resorts to insults at her university interview to hide her feelings as an imposter, struggling to fit into her new surroundings, despite her huge intellect.

Monique Ashe-Palmer is captivating as Stacey, showing a huge character arc in a very short time. Her fun and feisty persona is quickly suffocated by an ever-more controlling boyfriend. Her dreams of becoming a dancer are extinguished and suddenly her future goes from expansive to narrow and confined. Her expression becomes so anguished and sad, you just want to give her hug and tell her it will be alright.

Review: £1 THURSDAYS, Finborough Theatre
Joseph Ayre

Joseph Ayre is horribly convincing as Stacey’s violent and misogynistic boyfriend and is also wise and engaging as lecturer Tristan, who convinces Jen that she is worthy of the gift of education.

Sian Breckin does what she can with the character of Jen’s mum Leanne, but the character needs fleshing out, as her personality is reduced to the forgetfulness and aching caused, apparently, by the menopause. 

Vicky Moran's direction reflects the incredibly convincing nature of the the girls' fluctuating friendship. As their closeness ebbs and flows, so does the pace. It feels naturalistic and very persuasive. There are also very thoughtful actions, such as the girls easing off their painful heels as the nights tip into the early hours and their overflowing handbags containing their most important possessions.

While much of the production zips along, at least twenty minutes could be cut without losing any of the impact. Some of the club scenes are overly long, particularly the ones based in the toilets.

What is so appealing here is a distinct lack of judgement in this play: Rose-Martin writes the girls' characters with raw realism, pathos and understanding. Sometimes it is just a twist of fate deciding those who can leave and those who have to stay.

£1 Thursdays is at Finborough Theatre until 22 December

Photo Credits: Alex Brenner


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Lea Salonga Will Embark on a New UK Tour in 2024 Photo
Lea Salonga Will Embark on a New UK Tour in 2024

Musical theatre royalty and official Disney Legend, Lea Salonga is bringing her extraordinary talent back to the UK with new tour Stage, Screen & Everything In Between.

2
CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOIR OF MAN Album is Now Available Photo
CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOIR OF MAN Album is Now Available

'Christmas with The Choir of Man' is a new EP released by Westway Music on December 1st. This must-have collection features classic Christmas songs and an original track, creating a joyous and uplifting celebration for the holiday season.

3
Review: CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI, Royal Opera House

Sensational staging and great music sung with such passion, but are changing mores transforming how we see the sad clown and his wicked revenge?

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For A VERY VERY BAD CINDERELLA at The Other Palace Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For A VERY VERY BAD CINDERELLA at The Other Palace

Performances begin tonight for the cheeky Christmas musical parody, A Very Very Bad Cinderella at the Other Palace. Check out photos from rehearsal here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Photos: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in the West EndPhotos: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in the West End
THE MAD ONES Will Play Limited Run at Birmingham Old Joint Stock TheatreTHE MAD ONES Will Play Limited Run at Birmingham Old Joint Stock Theatre
Show Of The Month: Save Up to 46% on THE KING AND I at the Dominion TheatreShow Of The Month: Save Up to 46% on THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Leads Our Top Ten Shows for DecemberSTRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Leads Our Top Ten Shows for December

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You