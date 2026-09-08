Rehearsals Begin For Nationwide Schools Tour Of BACCHAE From The National Theatre

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Full casting has been announced for the National Theatre's nationwide schools tour of Bacchae as rehearsals get underway. In partnership with local theatres, the production will be seen by 7,000 young people from over 60 schools and colleges on its eight-week tour to school halls across England.

Following Bacchae's debut at the National Theatre as part of Indhu Rubasingham's inaugural season, writer Nima Taleghani joins director Hannah Hauer-King in creating an adapted version of the 2025 main stage play in a new production especially for schools. This exciting new version of Euripides' ancient Greek tragedy comes to life through rhythm, movement and music.

The tour will visit secondary schools and colleges across the country, working with the following partners: Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury (28 Sep - 2 October), Norwich Theatre (5-9 October), Birmingham Hippodrome (12-16 October), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (19-21 October), Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (22-23 October), Newcastle Theatre Royal (2-6 November), Theatre Royal, Nottingham (9-13 November), Lowry in Salford (16-21 November) including public performances on 20-21 November and Sheffield Theatres (23-27 November).

The cast includes Senam Akpokavi, Jessica Alade, Ross Foley, Daniel Forbes, Aminita Francis, Emma Manton, Lily Olufemi-Bywaters, Daniel Regan, Premi Tamang and Benjamin Wilson.

Writer Nima Taleghani said, 'When I first started writing Bacchae, I wanted to make something that me and my friends from school would have enjoyed then and would enjoy now. Something that we would find challenging and tough and tricky then and that we would find challenging now, but in a totally different way. I never felt theatre needed to differentiate so heavily between work for young people and adults, low brow and high brow, accessible and elite. I always wanted to make something for community, that reflected reality, something grassroots and authentic: Bacchae Schools Tour is the play finally coming HOME.'

Director Hannah Hauer-King said, 'Bacchae is a piece that encourages audiences to be suspicious of polarities, to embrace those that may appear different to us, and to question those who impose power. Nima Taleghani's brilliant adaptation shines a contemporary light on these themes, giving particular focus to the desire of everyone, even a God, to feel like they belong. It feels like the perfect show to take into schools - not only speaking to issues that impact young people today, but also through a classic text that may otherwise seem inaccessible or 'not for them'. I can't wait to see it reach an audience that otherwise may not have access to the National Theatre, and that will hopefully encourage young people to believe that they have a future watching or making theatre, should they want it.'

In addition to seeing the show in their school hall, students will take part in interactive workshops exploring stage design and theatre-making skills. Alumni from the NT's Introduction to Stage Management and Young Technicians initiatives will take on placements to support the tour, putting into practise the technical skills they have learnt through the programmes.

The artistic team also includes set and costume designer Natalie Johnson, lighting designer Bethany Gupwell, sound designer and composer Annie May Fletcher, movement director Kendra Horsburgh, dramaturg Jeanie O'Hare, associate director Callum Berridge, fight director Claire Llewellyn for Rc Annie Ltd and casting by Martin Poile CDG.

Public performances of Bacchae are at the Lowry in Salford on 20-21 November.

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