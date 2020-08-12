Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Announces Live Screen Relay Of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: THE CONCERT

5,000 additional ticketholders will watch via a giant screen on the venue's lawn.

For the first time ever at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, from 19 August performances of Jesus Christ Superstar: The Concert, will be relayed 'live' to up to 5,000 additional ticketholders via a giant screen on the venue's lawn.



To complement new safety measures already in place at the venue, the lawn will be divided into 1.2msq areas for each individual, ensuring social distancing. All tickets will be £20 and unreserved. Supplied by Blue-i Theatre Technology Ltd, five high definition cameras will relay the production to an LED screen delivering a vivid visual experience at both matinee and evening performances. Tickets for Superstar On-Screen will initially be available for performances from 19 - 30 August 2020.

William Village, Executive Director, commented: "With the support of everyone involved, we are delighted to have found a way to enable an extended audience to experience live theatre this summer. Government guidance has required us to reduce the capacity of our auditorium by over two-thirds. For an unfunded theatre, this makes financing the ambitious, award-winning, large-scale musical reinventions for which we are known almost impossible. The live relay will help us attempt to make this revival economically viable, but innovative add-ons such as these are not a panacea for the industry. The future of theatre across the country and the livelihoods of our world-class creative talent and workforce remain in serious peril. Theatres urgently need to be allowed to open safely at full capacity as other industries have begun to, so that we can fully play our part in the nation's economic and social recovery."

Selected MOREoutdoor Monday comedy events will also be available On-Screen at half the auditorium price, including Mischief Movie Night, Jimmy Carr, Canned Laughter and Russell Brand.

For more information, visit openairtheatre.com.

With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar: The Concert is produced by William Village and Timothy Sheader for Regent's Park Theatre Ltd by special arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.

