Rebecca Gilliland, Daniel Len, Luke John Walsh To Lead DIRTY DANCING In Concert UK Tour

Rebecca Gilliland (Wicked, The Hired Man, The Clockmaker's Daughter), Daniel Len (The King and I, Walk Like a Man) and Luke John Walsh (Songs For a New World, We Will Rock You, Chess) will lead the 2024 UK and EU Tour of Dirty Dancing in Concert, the classic film's live film-to-concert experience, starting this March.

Enjoy the digitally remastered hit film like never before on a full-size cinema screen, with a live band, lead by Elliot Davis - MD, and singers performing the film's iconic songs. With a soundtrack that marked a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a thrilling new and unique experience to the 80s classic. Immerse yourself in the timeless romance and experience one of the most memorable movies of the past 35 years - now live!

Dirty Dancing, written by Eleanor Bergstein, directed by Emile Ardolino, and starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie roles, was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987. Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award-winning best original song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life." Grossing more than $213 million worldwide, Dirty Dancing captured the hearts of audiences everywhere.

Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman and her family vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman's. Intrigued by the staff's dance instructor, Johnny Castle, and the vastly different lifestyle of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love.

Dirty Dancing in Concert will tour in the UK in Spring 2024 to 12 cities, including London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on March 19th.

Tickets available - https://www.dirtydancinginconcert.eu/tour-dates

UK Dates

13-Mar Brighton Dome

14-Mar Poole Lighthouse

15-Mar Bath Forum

16-Mar Birmingham Symphony Hall

19-Mar London Eventim Apollo

20-Mar Southend on Sea Cliffs Pavillion

22-Mar Manchester Bridgewater Hall

24-Mar Newport Convention Center Wales

25-Mar Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

27-Mar Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

28-Mar Edinburgh Usher Hall

EU Dates

14-Apr Rotterdam, Netherlands RTM Stage

15-Apr Paris, France Le Grand Rex

16-Apr Basel, Switzerland Musical Theater Basel

18-Apr Frankfurt, Germany Jahrhunderhalle

19-Apr Hannover, Germany Swiss Life Hall

20-Apr Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall

21-Apr Hamburg, Germany Edel-Optics de Arena

22-Apr Bielefeld, Germany Stadthalle

23-Apr Münster, Germany Halle Münsterland

24-Apr Dortmund, Germany Westhalenhalle, Halle 2

26-Apr Vienna, Austria Stadthalle F

27-Apr Munich, Germany Circus Krone

28-Apr Mannheim, Germany Rosengarten

29-Apr Erfurt, Germany Messe

01-May Stuttgart, Germany Liederhalle

02-May Nuremberg, Germany Meistersingerhalle

03-May Freiburg, Germany Konzerthaus

04-May Antwerp, Belgium Stadsschouwburg

05-May Brussels, Belgium Koninklijk Circus

06 May Zurich, Switzerland Theater 11

07 May Milan, Italy Arcimboldi Theatre

09 May Oostende, Belgium Kuursal Oostende

10 May Oostende, Belgium Kuursal Oostende

21-May Siauliai, Lithuania

22-May Vilnius, Lithuania

23-May Kaunas, Lithuania

24-May Palanga, Lithuania