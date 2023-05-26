Rachel Tucker Will Perform at Cadogan Hall in November

West End and Broadway star RACHEL TUCKER will perform live at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 5 November 2023 at 6.30pm, following the release of her latest studio album on Friday 27 October through the record label Westway Music. Tickets are on sale now at www.fw-live.com and Click Here

An Olivier Nominated and multi-award-winning performer, Rachel Tucker will present a concert celebrating her most iconic roles, some of her favourite tunes in musical theatre and some original music.

RACHEL TUCKER most recently starred in Come From Away at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway, playing the role of Annette/Beverley Bass, the role she originated in London at the Phoenix Theatre. She received an Olivier Nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical and won the 2020 What’s On Stage Best Supporting Actress in a Musical award for her performance. She is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, her other West End credits include Meat in We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, Songs For A New World and Annie Get Your Gun, both at the London Palladium. She made her Broadway debut as Meg Dawson in Sting’s The Last Ship, and has performed in concerts at the Sydney Opera House, The Arts Centre, Melbourne and at the Orb Theatre, Japan.

Rachel said today, “I am thrilled to be launching my third album at the gorgeous Cadogan Hall, a venue I’ve wanted to play for years! I’ve experienced a lot since I last performed my own show in London so I’m very excited to share what I’ve been working on for the past 8 months. This album and show is about the music that has helped carve out my life over the past few years moving from London to New York to Belfast and back! My life and my love of music from my head and my heart and I can’t wait to show you it all!”

FOURTH WALL LIVE is an entertainment company that produces events, concerts and on-stage shows. In January 2022 FWL presented Bonnie and Clyde The Musical In Concert for two nights to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Broadway favourite Jeremy Jordan. The concert broke Drury Lane box office records selling out a two-night run in less than six minutes.

In recent months Fourth Wall Live has presented Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, Jeremy Jordan at Theatre Royal Drury Lane and most recently Ariana DeBose at the London Palladium. FWL regularly presents concerts featuring stars of the West End and Broadway including Keala Settle, Sierra Boggess, Matthew Morrison and Hannah Waddingham among others.

Fourth Wall Live is also a producer of the What’s On Stage Award winning Bonnie & Clyde The Musical which is currently running at the Garrick Theatre in London’s West End.