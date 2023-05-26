Rachel Tucker Will Perform at Cadogan Hall in November

The performance is on Sunday 5 November 2023 at  6.30pm, following the release of her latest studio album on Friday 27 October.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

West End and Broadway star  RACHEL TUCKER will perform live at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 5 November 2023 at  6.30pm, following the release of her latest studio album on Friday 27 October through the record label Westway Music. Tickets are on sale now at www.fw-live.com and Click Here

An Olivier Nominated and multi-award-winning performer, Rachel Tucker will present a concert celebrating her most iconic roles, some of her favourite tunes in musical theatre and some original music.

RACHEL TUCKER most recently starred in Come From Away at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway, playing the role of Annette/Beverley Bass, the role she originated in London at the Phoenix Theatre. She received an Olivier Nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical and won the 2020 What’s On Stage Best Supporting Actress in a Musical award for her performance. She is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, her other West End credits include Meat in We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, Songs For A New World and Annie Get Your Gun, both at the London Palladium. She made her Broadway debut as Meg Dawson in Sting’s The Last Ship, and has performed in concerts at the Sydney Opera House, The Arts Centre, Melbourne and at the Orb Theatre, Japan.

Rachel said today, “I am thrilled to be launching my third album at the gorgeous Cadogan Hall, a venue I’ve wanted to play for years! I’ve experienced a lot since I last performed my own show in London so I’m very excited to share what I’ve been working on for the past 8 months. This album and show is about the music that has helped carve out my life over the past few years moving from London to New York to Belfast and back! My life and my love of music from my head and my heart and I can’t wait to show you it all!” 

FOURTH WALL LIVE is an entertainment company that produces events, concerts and on-stage shows. In January 2022 FWL presented Bonnie and Clyde The Musical In Concert for two nights to a sold-out audience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Broadway favourite Jeremy Jordan. The concert broke Drury Lane box office records selling out a two-night run in less than six minutes. 

In recent months Fourth Wall Live has presented Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, Jeremy Jordan at Theatre Royal Drury Lane and most recently Ariana DeBose at the London Palladium. FWL regularly presents concerts featuring stars of the West End and Broadway including Keala Settle, Sierra Boggess, Matthew Morrison and Hannah Waddingham among others.

Fourth Wall Live is also a producer of the What’s On Stage Award winning Bonnie & Clyde The Musical which is currently running at the Garrick Theatre in London’s West End.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

RSC Releases New Artwork for AS YOU LIKE IT Photo
RSC Releases New Artwork for AS YOU LIKE IT

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has released new artwork for its forthcoming production of As You Like It, directed by Omar Elerian, which runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon between 17 June – 5 August 2023. 

Review: ASPECTS OF LOVE, Lyric Theatre Photo
Review: ASPECTS OF LOVE, Lyric Theatre

Kent’s direction is interesting but leans into melodrama, with Ball offering some glitzy big-name introspection and the plot itself overflowing into sexual ambiguity and implied promiscuity. Aspects of Love is, essentially, an indefensibly problematic musical soap opera that looks exquisite but didn’t need to be revived. The cohesively taut score doesn’t allow for any truly catchy tunes that will be whistled on the train back home, the ending is still deeply anticlimactic and flat, and the themes are incredibly questionable, but the production looks and sounds unfortunately gorgeous. It remains an unjustifiable choice.

Tickets from £18.00 for MLIMAS TALE at the Kiln Theatre Photo
Tickets from £18.00 for MLIMA'S TALE at the Kiln Theatre

Tickets from £18.00 for Mlima's Tale “If you not give elephant proper burial he’ll haunt you forever.”

West End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Reps West End Experience Photo
West End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End Experience

Reading Rep Theatre has announced that West End stars Lizzie Bea (Sister Act, Heathers) and Josh Barnett (Anything Goes, Newsies) will be mentors for the theatre's summer school, Reading Rep's West End Experience.


More Hot Stories For You

West End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End ExperienceWest End Stars Lizzie Bea and Josh Barnett Join Reading Rep's West End Experience
Mike Birbiglia Brings His Hit Broadway Show THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To The West End For A Strictly Limited Run This AutumnMike Birbiglia Brings His Hit Broadway Show THE OLD MAN & THE POOL To The West End For A Strictly Limited Run This Autumn
Apples and Snakes Takes over Roundhouse For a Full Day of Events as Part of The Last Word FestivalApples and Snakes Takes over Roundhouse For a Full Day of Events as Part of The Last Word Festival
Photos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at Southwark Playhouse ElephantPhotos: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You