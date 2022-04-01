ROCK OF AGES UK and Ireland Tour Announces New Cast and Dates

Full casting and new dates have been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of Rock of Ages, including the return of Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy as 'Dennis Dupree', a role he previously played to huge acclaim in 2018. Kevin joins the previously announced X Factor winner and musical theatre star Matt Terry as 'Stacee Jaxx' in the show from Tuesday 10 May 2022 at the Edinburgh Playhouse. The cast also includes Sam Turrell as 'Drew', Gabriella Williams as 'Sherrie', Vicki Manser as 'Regina' and Kellie Rhianne as 'Justice', as well as returning cast members Joe Gash as 'Lonny', Vas Constanti as 'Hertz Klinemann', Andrew Carthy as 'Franz Klinenmann' and Erin Bell as 'Constance'.

The full cast of ROCK OF AGES is completed by Billy Roberts, Scott Hayward, Darius James, Siobhan James, Hollie-Ann Lowe, Phoebe Samuel-Gray and Morgan Scott.

Alongside the previously announced venues the production will also visit Tunbridge Wells (13 - 17 September 2022), Truro (28 February - 4 March 2023), Sheffield (5 - 11 March 2023) and Barnstaple (21 - 25 March 2023) with more dates to be announced. Full tour schedule below. www.rockofagesmusical.co.uk

ROCK OF AGES will open at New Victoria Theatre, Woking (27 - 30 April 2022) with Joshua Dever playing 'Dennis Dupree' and the role of 'Stacee Jaxx' to be announced, followed by The Hawth, Crawley (3 - 7 May 2022) with Joshua Dever as 'Dennis Dupree' alongside Matt Terry as 'Stacee Jaxx'.

Kevin Kennedy is probably best known for his portrayal of 'Curly Watts' in "Coronation Street". His West End theatre credits include 'Amos' in "Chicago" at the Adelphi Theatre and "We Will Rock You" at the Dominion Theatre. Kevin has played both 'Caractacus Potts' and 'The Child Catcher' in the hit musical "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang", becoming the first actor to have played both roles. He appeared as 'Dennis Dupree' in the 2018 UK Tour of "Rock of Ages" and has also appeared in the national tours of the musicals "The Rocky Horror Show", "The Commitments" and Kay Mellor's "Fat Friends".

Performer, singer and songwriter Matt Terry is perhaps best known as the champion of the 2016 series of ITV's "The X Factor", gaining a Top 3 hit with his Ed SHeeran penned winner's single, "When Christmas Comes Around". He was also featured on Enrique Iglesias' smash Summer single 'Subeme La Radio' with Sean Paul, which spent 14 weeks in the Top 10. Matt Terry's debut album 'Trouble' was released in November 2017 which featured 'Subeme La Radio' and the lead single 'Sucker For You', which has now been streamed over 100 million times. In addition to music, Matt has also fronted his own radio show for Capital FM and has toured the world in leading roles in "Dreamwork's Madagascar The Musical" and Broadway's "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical".

Sam Turrell returns to "Rock of Ages" and the role of 'Drew' having performed the show around the world on the NCL Breakaway cruise ship.

Gabriella Williams theatre credits include 'Sophie' in "Mamma Mia!" at the Novello Theatre, "Eugenius!" at the London Palladium, "Carrie The Musical" at the Southwark Playhouse and "Miss Saigon" and "Grease", both on a UK tour.

Vicki Manser's theatre credits include 'Katherine Howard' in "Six" both at the Arts Theatre and on a UK tour, "Beautiful the Carole King Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre and on a UK tour, "Bat Out of Hell" at the Dominion Theatre and "Sunny Afternoon" at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Joe Gash's theatrical credits include entertainment for P&O Cruises Australia and 'Kenickie' in "Grease" for Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. Most recently Joe appeared as 'Freddie Mercury' on ITV1's new show "Starstruck".

"ROCK OF AGES" is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including, 'We Built This City', 'The Final Countdown', 'Wanted Dead or Alive', 'Here I Go Again', 'Can't Fight This Feeling' and 'I Want To Know What Love Is', played loud and proud by an awesome live band. Leave it all behind and lose yourself in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair, and yes, they can come true!

Now a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London's West End and Las Vegas and a star-studded Hollywood movie version this show promises you the best party night out around.

The crew is made up of Company Stage Manager Matt Harper, Technical Stage Manager Ben Larkin, Technical Assistant Stage Manager Kyle Campbell, Deputy Stage Manager Sophie Mason, Assistant Stage Manager/Book Cover Mali-Beth Rose, Sound 1 Nicholas Newman and Wardrobe Assistant Nicola Riley.

The band is made up of Musical Director and Keys Liam Holmes, Guitar 1 Liam Stevenson, Guitar 2 Alex Ward, Bass Guitar Elliot Mason and Drums Vito Guerrieri.

"ROCK OF AGES" has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The full creative team includes Nick Winston (Director of the feature film "Tomorrow Morning", "MAME", "The Royal Variety Performance") who Directs and Choreographs the show, Set and Costume design by Morgan Large ("The Woman in White", "Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat" and "Tell Me On A Sunday"), Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell ("Sunset Boulevard", "Pantoland at the Palladium", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert"), Sound Design by Ben Harrison ("Mame", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert" and "Fame") and Video and Projection design by Duncan McLean ("The Car Man, Nutcracker! and Magic Goes Wrong"). Casting Director is Jim Arnold CDG, Associate Director is Victoria Gimby, Associate Choreographer is Ryan-Lee Seager and Associate Lighting Designer is Chris Vaughan. Costume Supervision by Lee Tassie and Production Management by Phil McCandlish.

