Polka Theatre Impact Report Reveals Half a Million Visitors Since 2021 Reopening

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Polka Theatre has released its 2026 Impact Report, revealing the scale of Polka's artistic, educational and community work as the landmark Wimbledon venue marks five years since reopening in 2021 after a major capital redevelopment.

Polka first opened its doors in 1979 as the UK's first theatre venue dedicated exclusively to children. Since it reopened in 2021, more than half a million visitors have come through Polka's doors, while the theatre's artistic output and work with children, families, schools and artists has continued to grow.

In 2025/26 alone, 125,000 people visited Polka, with 724 performances of 20 productions staged across its two auditoriums and 14,156 free theatre tickets distributed. 99% of surveyed visitors agreed that Polka has a positive impact on children's lives.

Alongside the scale of work taking place in Wimbledon, the report demonstrates the increasingly wide reach of work created and developed by Polka beyond its own stages. During 2025/26, nine Polka productions and co-productions toured across the UK, reaching more than 41,000 audience members, including a month-long West End run of The Nutcracker – a coproduction with Little Bulb.

That national reach will continue during 2026/27. Polka Theatre and Can't Sit Still's co-production of The Snowy Day plays at the Weston Studio at Bristol Old Vic from 28 November 2026 – 3 January 2027, while Derby Theatre, Hiccup Theatre and Polka Theatre's The Owl and the Pussycat runs at Derby Theatre Studio from 5 December 2026 – 9 January 2027.

In February, Polka's production of Maz Evans' Who Let the Gods Out travels to Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall from 16 – 20 February 2027, before playing the Minerva Theatre at Chichester Festival Theatre from 24 – 28 February, as the bestselling book celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Polka will also continue to take theatre directly to children who may face financial or logistical barriers to visiting a venue. From 9 – 25 March 2027, its new production Rebel, Rebel will tour free of charge into primary and secondary schools across London and Surrey for pupils in Years 5–9.

The model builds on work including Sisters 360, commissioned by Polka and first staged at the theatre before going on to reach more than 2,000 children through a free London-wide schools tour and subsequently touring nationally to 32 theatres, arts centres, festivals and community spaces.

The year also saw significant artistic recognition for work created at Polka. The Firework-Maker's Daughter and The Boy with Wings both received nominations at the 2026 Olivier Awards, while The Firework-Maker's Daughter also won the Design Award at the 2026 OffWestEnd Awards.

Creative Learning remains central to Polka's work. Across 2025/26 there were 39,031 Creative Learning experiences across 1,520 events, with 67% taking part for free. Programmes span work with babies and toddlers, Youth Theatre and family workshops, through to long-term partnerships with schools and activity delivered in hospitals and community settings.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 11 Hrs 49 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming