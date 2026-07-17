Pixie Lott to star as Marilyn Monroe in WHO KILLED MARILYN? at London's Emerald Theatre

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Pixie Lott will star as Marilyn Monroe in Who Killed Marilyn? when it makes it world premiere at The Emerald Theatre this summer from Saturday 15 August to Thursday 29 October 2026*.

Joining Pixie Lott as Marilyn are principal cast members Julie Armstrong (Ballet Shoes, National Theatre), Benjamin Dilloway (Pride and Prejudice, Regents Park Open Air Theatre), Ryan Ellsworth (The Motive and the Cue, National Theatre/Noël Coward Theatre), Martin Hancock (Present Laughter, UK Tour), Paul Kane (The Contraception Fair, short film), Rob Maloney (A Clockwork Orange, Soho Theatre), Henry Proffit (A Sherlock Carol, Marylebone Theatre) and Mars Sams (in his professional stage debut). The company is completed by offstage covers Joshua Ford, Eliot Giuralrocca, Dean Michael Gregory, Emma Haines and Ricky Shah.

Pixie Lott is a singer, songwriter and actress with number one hits including ‘Mama Do’ and ‘Boys And Girls’ both of which featured on her hugely successful debut album ‘Turn It Up’. She made her West End debut starring as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's at Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2016 and starred in Made in Dagenham at the London Palladium in 2024. She has appeared on screen in Christmas Karma, Past Life, McDonald and Dodd and That’s Just Me. As well as her musical and acting successes she has appeared as a judge and mentor on The Voice Kids and The X Factor. Last year she released another studio album ‘Encino’.

Who Killed Marilyn? is a bold new play that dares to challenge the most enduring myth surrounding one of the twentieth century's most iconic women. Drawing on decades of documented evidence, conspiracy, and cover-up, the production presents a vivid and provocative re-examination of the life and death of Marilyn Monroe, placing her at the centre of a web of power, politics, and desire that reached the highest levels of American government and organised crime.

Who Killed Marilyn? restores Marilyn Monroe to her rightful place, not as victim, but as a woman of extraordinary intelligence, wit, and force, whose story has never been fully told. Until now.

Joining book writer Sharleen Cooper Cohen and director Philip Wm. McKinley on the creative team are casting director Rob Kelly, set designer Justin Williams, Costume Designer Jasmine Swan, lighting designer Jack Weir, sound designer Christopher Reid and AV designer Libby Ward, with wigs, hair & make-up design by Jess Plews and Joanna Tomeo for JJ Wigs. Jordan Langford is associate director, intimacy director and resident director, and Pete Kramer is production manager.

*Please note: Pixie Lott will not be performing on Thursday or Saturday matinees or on 28 August, 29 August, 24 October, 25 October. At these performances the role of Marilyn will be played by Emma Haines.

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