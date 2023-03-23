Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

The production transfers to the Noël Coward Theatre for a limited twelve-week run from 26 May to 19 August 2023.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Behind the scenes images, taken during the Almeida Theatre run, are being released ahead of Patriots' transferring to the West End from 26 May 2023, at the Noël Coward Theatre, alongside a new trailer for the production.

Plus, an all new trailer has been released for Patriots in the West End.

Check out the photos and video below!

Patriots has recently been nominated for three Olivier Awards: for Best New Play, for Tom Hollander for Best Actor for his starring role as Boris Berezovsky and Will Keen for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Vladimir Putin.

Patriots is internationally award-winning writer Peter Morgan's (Frost/Nixon) first new play since The Audience. Peter is best known for writing the multi award-winning Netflix hit, The Crown.

Patriots is the Almeida's fastest selling new play and transfers to the Noël Coward Theatre for a limited twelve-week run from 26 May to 19 August 2023, with opening night on 6 June 2023. Directed by the Almeida's Artistic Director, Rupert Goold (Ink, Enron), Patriots is a brilliant and startlingly timely story of ambition, loyalty and betrayal in a brave new world.

BAFTA-winning actor Tom Hollander (The Night Manager; Travesties) reprises his starring role as Boris Berezovsky, the 'kingmaker' behind Vladimir Putin, with Will Keen (His Dark Materials) also returning to play Putin and Luke Thallon (Albion) as Abramovich. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Photo Credit: Sasha Gusov

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS




YIPPEE KI YAY Comes to Wiltons Music Hall Photo
YIPPEE KI YAY Comes to Wilton's Music Hall
Following a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, a Christmas season at Islington’s Kings Head Theatre and a UK tour, James Seabright is delighted to present Richard Marsh’s achingly funny rhyming retelling of classic film Die Hard at Wilton’s Music Hall this April. One of the Picks of the Fringe in The Stage and Recommended by The British Comedy Guide, this is a classic that’s not to be missed. 
Michael D. Xavier To Star In ROMAN HOLIDAY, The New Cole Porter Stage Musical Photo
Michael D. Xavier To Star In ROMAN HOLIDAY, The New Cole Porter Stage Musical
Theatre Royal Bath Productions, by arrangement with Paul Blake and BFI Productions, has announced that the acclaimed West End leading actor Michael D. Xavier will star in the UK premiere of the brand new stage adaptation of Roman Holiday, when it opens at Theatre Royal Bath from 10 June this year.
Photos: First Look EUGENIUS at the Turbine Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look EUGENIUS at the Turbine Theatre
Eugenius! is currently playing at The Turbine Theatre at Battersea Power Station. See first look photos from the show!
STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS to Release Live Album Photo
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS to Release Live Album
The star-studded Sondheim's Old Friends concert will release a live album! 

More Hot Stories For You


STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Featuring Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball & More to Release Live AlbumSTEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Featuring Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball & More to Release Live Album
March 22, 2023

The star-studded Sondheim's Old Friends concert will release a live album! 
Stephen Campbell Moore & Adrian Scarborough to Star in WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESSStephen Campbell Moore & Adrian Scarborough to Star in WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS
March 22, 2023

The cast has been set for the world première of Jack Thorne’s play When Winston went to War with the Wireless at Donmar Warehouse. See who is starring and how to purchase tickets!
Photos: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham RepPhotos: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham Rep
March 22, 2023

Birmingham Rep have released first-look production images from their brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel, Of Mice and Men, which runs at The Rep until Sat 8 Apr 2023.
Photos: First Look at KILLING THE CAT at Riverside StudiosPhotos: First Look at KILLING THE CAT at Riverside Studios
March 22, 2023

Get a first look at Killing the Cat, opening tonight at Riverside Studios. Performances run 17 March - 22 April. Check out the photos here!
Patricia Allison Leads Timberlake Wertenbaker's Stage Adaptation of JULES AND JIM at Jermyn Street Theatre Patricia Allison Leads Timberlake Wertenbaker's Stage Adaptation of JULES AND JIM at Jermyn Street Theatre
March 22, 2023

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced that Sex Education star Patricia Allison is to take the role of Kath in muti-award winning playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker's adaptation of Henri-Pierre Roché's autobiographical wartime novel Jules and Jim. 
share