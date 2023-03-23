Photos/Video: Behind the Scenes Photos and Trailer Released Ahead of West End Run of PATRIOTS

Behind the scenes images, taken during the Almeida Theatre run, are being released ahead of Patriots' transferring to the West End from 26 May 2023, at the Noël Coward Theatre, alongside a new trailer for the production.

Patriots has recently been nominated for three Olivier Awards: for Best New Play, for Tom Hollander for Best Actor for his starring role as Boris Berezovsky and Will Keen for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Vladimir Putin.

Patriots is internationally award-winning writer Peter Morgan's (Frost/Nixon) first new play since The Audience. Peter is best known for writing the multi award-winning Netflix hit, The Crown.

Patriots is the Almeida's fastest selling new play and transfers to the Noël Coward Theatre for a limited twelve-week run from 26 May to 19 August 2023, with opening night on 6 June 2023. Directed by the Almeida's Artistic Director, Rupert Goold (Ink, Enron), Patriots is a brilliant and startlingly timely story of ambition, loyalty and betrayal in a brave new world.

BAFTA-winning actor Tom Hollander (The Night Manager; Travesties) reprises his starring role as Boris Berezovsky, the 'kingmaker' behind Vladimir Putin, with Will Keen (His Dark Materials) also returning to play Putin and Luke Thallon (Albion) as Abramovich. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Photo Credit: Sasha Gusov