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Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre

The production is now playing at the National Theatre’s Olivier theatre until 24 October 2026.

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All new production photos have been released for the UK premiere of American playwright, Tracey Scott Wilson’s newsroom thriller, The Story.  Directed by NT Associate Artist, Clint Dyer (the Death of England trilogy), this gexamination of racial politics and journalistic ethics is now playing at The National Theatre’s Olivier theatre until 24 October 2026.

BAFTA Award-winner Letitia Wright (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios) is making her National Theatre debut as Yvonne, an ambitious black reporter who defies her editor to pursue an incendiary lead, choosing to go to any length to get ‘The Story’, alongside Aliyah Odoffin (All My Sons, Wessex Grove/Gavin Kalin Productions/Playful Productions), who plays the role of Latisha, Ashley Thomas (Hostage, Netlfix) who plays the role of Neil, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black, Netflix) who plays the role of Pat and Wilf Scolding (Cabaret, ATG/Underbelly) who plays the role of Jeff.

The cast also includes Antonia Bernath as Jessica Dunn, Josh Goulding as Tim Dunn, Jay Simpson as Detective and Unique Spencer as Adrienne. 

Tee ArnoldDonna Augustin, Reanna BleuKatie BuchholzArianne CarlessAngelina ChudiLinseigh Green, Roland Royal III and Matt Whitchurch complete the cast as ensemble.

There’s the truth and then there’s The Story. When a white teacher is killed in a black neighbourhood, four journalists race to get the headline – at any cost. But when shocking new evidence pulls them into the dark heart of the case, they are each forced to confront what they’re prepared to risk to tell their version of the truth.

Joining director Clint Dyer in the creative team is set designer Anna FleischleCostume Designer Natalie Pryce, lighting designer Paul Anderson, movement director Lucie Pankhurst, sound designer and additional music Benjamin Grant, co-video designers Gino Ricardo Green and Tal Yarden, wigs, hair and make-up designer, Cynthia De La Rosa, intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon, fight director Kev McCurdy, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Martin Poile CDG, dialect coach Hazel Holder and voice coach Cathleen McCarron.   Also making up the team are associate director Emily Aboud, associate set designer Kezi Ferguson and associate sound designer Nick Mann.

Photo Credit: Feruza Afewerki

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Wilf Scolding (Jeff) and Letitia Wright (Yvonne)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Wilf Scolding (Jeff) and Letitia Wright (Yvonne)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Cast

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Cast

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Cast

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Cast

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Tee Arnold (Ensemble), Arianne Carless (Ensemble), Roland Royal III (Ensemble), Linseigh Green (Ensemble) and Matt Whitchurch (ensemble)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Lorraine Toussaint (Pat), Ashley Thomas (Neil), Letitia Wright (Yvonne) and Wilf Scolding (Jeff)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Lorraine Toussaint (Pat)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Lorraine Toussaint (Pat)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Lorraine Toussaint (Pat) and Roland Royal III (Ensemble)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Lorraine Toussaint (Pat)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Lorraine Toussaint (Pat) and Ashley Thomas (Neil)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Letitia Wright (Yvonne), Lorraine Toussaint (Pat) and Ashley Thomas (Neil)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Letitia Wright (Yvonne)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Letitia Wright (Yvonne) and Wilf Scolding (Jeff)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Letitia Wright (Yvonne) and Wilf Scolding (Jeff)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Letitia Wright (Yvonne) and Wilf Scolding (Jeff)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Letitia Wright (Yvonne) and Lorraine Toussaint (Pat)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Letitia Wright (Yvonne) and Lorraine Toussaint (Pat)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Letitia Wright (Yvonne) and Ashley Thomas (Neil)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Letitia Wright (Yvonne) and Aliyah Odoffin (Latisha)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Ashley Thomas (Neil) and Linseigh Green (Ensemble)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Ashley Thomas (Neil) and Letitia Wright (Yvonne)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Ashley Thomas (Neil) and Letitia Wright (Yvonne)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Antonia Bernath (Jessica Dunn) and Josh Goulding (Tim Dunn)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Antonia Bernath (Jessica Dunn) and cast

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Aliyah Odoffin (Latisha)

Photos: Tracey Scott Wilson’s THE STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre Image


Aliyah Odoffin (Latisha) and Letitia Wright (Yvonne)

Buy Tickets to The Story

More on this show: Full Cast Set For THE STORY at the National Theatre · 5/21/2026


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