Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton

The multi award-winning musical phenomenon SIX is reigning over Theatre Royal Brighton this Christmas. Currently playing to full houses until Saturday 6 January 2024, having opened on Tuesday 19 December. The production has shattered box office records in Brighton with three back to back weeks of sold out performances.

See photos below!



SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Taking to the stage in Brighton are Nicole Louise Lewis (Catherine of Aragon), Laura Dawn Pyatt (Anne Boleyn), Erin Caldwell (Jane Seymour), Kenedy Small (Anna of Cleves), Lou Henry (Katherine Howard), Aoife Haakenson (Catherine Parr), Izi Maxwell (Alternate Anne Boleyn & Katherine Howard), Tamara Morgan (Alternate Jane Seymour & Catherine Parr), Ellie Jane Grant (Alternate Catherine of Aragon & Anna of Cleves) and Shakira Simpson (Super Swing & Dance Captain). The cast are backed on stage by their all female band The Ladies In Waiting comprised of Sarah Dyer (MD/Keys), Lola Barber (Guitar), Jihea Oh (Bass), Amanda Dal (Drums) and Grace Alexander (Associate MD).

Aoife Haakenson - who plays Catherine Parr in the show - said:

“I’m loving it, we’ve got 3 weeks here which is the longest we’ve ever spent in one place which is such a bonus. It’s a big privilege to get to do this show which connects to a lot of people and to get the opportunity to explore the UK. My family are all based internationally, but luckily my parents who live in Singapore have flown over and my brother is based in the UK now so we’re going to have a Brighton Christmas all together, we’re really excited.

The show writers have taken something that people are familiar with in the ‘Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Divorced, Beheaded, Survived…’ rhyme and turned that in to the centre of a pop musical, it’s so innovative and it connects people, it makes history a lot more accessible. Questioning whether the history we know is accurate. If these women had their own voices, what would they say now? Getting to be on stage with these girls every night is the best.”

Sophie Denney - Theatre Director at Theatre Royal Brighton - said:

“Christmas is about people coming together, celebrating and reflecting on the year that’s just passed and their shared history. This show is exactly that. It’s a really empowering show that re-examines history from a female perspective and resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

We have such a rich history in this building itself, so it feels very appropriate. Theatres work best when they’re full of people and the fact that we have sold out back to back performances is brilliant. There’s nothing like seeing an audience full of people enjoying an amazing show, clapping along, being happy and having the best time creating unforgettable memories.”

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SIX has fast become a global musical phenomenon. SIX currently has productions playing on Broadway at the Lena Thorne Theatre, and on a North American tour. Meanwhile, back on home turf, the London production is now enjoying its third royal residence in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre and the UK tour continues its nationwide sold-out reign.

SIX is a double Tony Award winner for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design. As well as winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best West End Show (2022 & 2023). It was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Celebrating the global success of its songs with over 300 million streams and over 3 billion views on TikTok, the original studio album of SIX officially turned Gold, marking over 100,000 sales in the UK and was released on vinyl in 2022.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical Director Jennifer Deacon and UK Musical Supervisor Katy Richardson. Casting is by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

SIX plays Theatre Royal Brighton stage until Saturday 6 January 2024. Tickets are sold out but for any additional last minute releases, readers who have missed out can keep an eye on: ATGTickets.com/Brighton.