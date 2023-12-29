Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton

The show is currently playing to full houses until Saturday 6 January 2024, having opened on Tuesday 19 December.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

POPULAR

The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 1 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 2 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'
Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH Photo 3 Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH
Sky Arts Reveals Lineup of Musicals to Be Broadcast This Festive Season Photo 4 Sky Arts Reveals Lineup of Musicals to Be Broadcast This Festive Season

The multi award-winning musical phenomenon SIX is reigning over Theatre Royal Brighton this Christmas. Currently playing to full houses until Saturday 6 January 2024, having opened on Tuesday 19 December. The production has shattered box office records in Brighton with three back to back weeks of sold out performances. 

See photos below!


SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. 

Taking to the stage in Brighton are Nicole Louise Lewis (Catherine of Aragon), Laura Dawn Pyatt (Anne Boleyn), Erin Caldwell (Jane Seymour), Kenedy Small (Anna of Cleves), Lou Henry (Katherine Howard), Aoife Haakenson (Catherine Parr), Izi Maxwell (Alternate Anne Boleyn & Katherine Howard), Tamara Morgan (Alternate Jane Seymour & Catherine Parr), Ellie Jane Grant (Alternate Catherine of Aragon & Anna of Cleves) and Shakira Simpson (Super Swing & Dance Captain). The cast are backed on stage by their all female band The Ladies In Waiting comprised of Sarah Dyer (MD/Keys), Lola Barber (Guitar), Jihea Oh (Bass), Amanda Dal (Drums) and Grace Alexander (Associate MD).

Aoife Haakenson - who plays Catherine Parr in the show - said:  
“I’m loving it, we’ve got 3 weeks here which is the longest we’ve ever spent in one place which is such a bonus. It’s a big privilege to get to do this show which connects to a lot of people and to get the opportunity to explore the UK. My family are all based internationally, but luckily my parents who live in Singapore have flown over and my brother is based in the UK now so we’re going to have a Brighton Christmas all together, we’re really excited. 

The show writers have taken something that people are familiar with in the ‘Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Divorced, Beheaded, Survived…’  rhyme and turned that in to the centre of a pop musical, it’s so innovative and it connects people, it makes history a lot more accessible. Questioning whether the history we know is accurate. If these women had their own voices, what would they say now? Getting to be on stage with these girls every night is the best.”

Sophie Denney - Theatre Director at Theatre Royal Brighton - said: 
“Christmas is about people coming together, celebrating and reflecting on the year that’s just passed and their shared history. This show is exactly that. It’s a really empowering show that re-examines history from a female perspective and resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds. 

We have such a rich history in this building itself, so it feels very appropriate. Theatres work best when they’re full of people and the fact that we have sold out back to back performances is brilliant. There’s nothing like seeing an audience full of people enjoying an amazing show, clapping along, being happy and having the best time creating unforgettable memories.”

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SIX has fast become a global musical phenomenon. SIX currently has productions playing on Broadway at the Lena Thorne Theatre, and on a North American tour. Meanwhile, back on home turf, the London production is now enjoying its third royal residence in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre and the UK tour continues its nationwide sold-out reign. 

SIX is a double Tony Award winner for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design. As well as winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best West End Show (2022 & 2023). It was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Celebrating the global success of its songs with over 300 million streams and over 3 billion views on TikTok, the original studio album of SIX officially turned Gold, marking over 100,000 sales in the UK and was released on vinyl in 2022. 

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical Director Jennifer Deacon and UK Musical Supervisor Katy Richardson. Casting is by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles. 

SIX plays Theatre Royal Brighton stage until Saturday 6 January 2024. Tickets are sold out but for any additional last minute releases, readers who have missed out can keep an eye on: ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Aoife Haakenson, Nicole Louise Lewis, Kenedy Small, Erin Caldwell, Lou Henry, Tamara Morgan, Ellie Jane Grant, Shakira Simpson, Izi Maxwell

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Aoife Haakenson, Nicole Louise Lewis, Kenedy Small, Erin Caldwell, Lou Henry, Tamara Morgan, Ellie Jane Grant, Shakira Simpson, Izi Maxwell

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Ellie Jane Grant, Shakira Simpson, Tamara Morgan, Lou Henry, Nicole Louise Lewis, Erin Caldwell, Izi Maxwell, Kenedy Small, Aoife Haakenson

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Ellie Jane Grant, Shakira Simpson, Tamara Morgan, Lou Henry, Nicole Louise Lewis, Erin Caldwell, Izi Maxwell, Kenedy Small, Aoife Haakenson

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Nicole Louise Lewis, Lou Henry, Kenedy Small, Erin Caldwell, Izi Maxwell, Tamara Morgan, Shakira Simpson, Aoife Haakenson, Ellie Jane Grant

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Nicole Louise Lewis, Lou Henry, Kenedy Small, Erin Caldwell, Izi Maxwell, Tamara Morgan, Shakira Simpson, Aoife Haakenson, Ellie Jane Grant

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Nicole Louise Lewis, Lou Henry, Kenedy Small, Erin Caldwell, Izi Maxwell, Tamara Morgan, Shakira Simpson, Aoife Haakenson, Ellie Jane Grant

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Nicole Louise Lewis, Tamara Morgan, Aoife Haakenson, Kenedy Small, Shakira Simpson, Izi Maxwell, Ellie Jane Grant, Erin Caldwell, Lou Henry

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Nicole Louise Lewis, Tamara Morgan, Aoife Haakenson, Kenedy Small, Shakira Simpson, Izi Maxwell, Ellie Jane Grant, Erin Caldwell, Lou Henry

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Nicole Louise Lewis, Tamara Morgan, Aoife Haakenson, Kenedy Small, Shakira Simpson, Izi Maxwell, Ellie Jane Grant, Erin Caldwell, Lou Henry

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Nicole Louise Lewis, Tamara Morgan, Aoife Haakenson, Kenedy Small, Shakira Simpson, Izi Maxwell, Ellie Jane Grant, Erin Caldwell, Lou Henry

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Shakira Simpson, Ellie Jane Grant, Tamara Morgan, Kenedy Small, Lou Henry, Aoife Haakenson, Izi Maxwell, Nicole Louise Lewis, Erin Caldwell

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Shakira Simpson, Ellie Jane Grant, Tamara Morgan, Kenedy Small, Lou Henry, Aoife Haakenson, Izi Maxwell, Nicole Louise Lewis, Erin Caldwell

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Shakira Simpson, Ellie Jane Grant, Tamara Morgan, Kenedy Small, Lou Henry, Aoife Haakenson, Izi Maxwell, Nicole Louise Lewis, Erin Caldwell

Photos: The Queens of SIX Celebrate Record Breaking Christmas at Theatre Royal Brighton
Shakira Simpson, Lou Henry, Ellie Jane Grant, Erin Caldwell, Izi Maxwell, Tamara Morgan, Kenedy Small, Nicole Louise Lewis, Aoife Haakenson


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for BACKSTAIRS BILLY Photo
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for BACKSTAIRS BILLY

Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Ever Decreasing Circles) and Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, Nine Perfect Strangers) star in Marcelo Dos Santos’ hilarious new comedy Backstairs Billy, directed by Tony and Olivier award-winning director Michael Grandage.

2
Review: LA LA LAND IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: LA LA LAND IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

Featuring music by Justin Hurwitz and elegant lyrics by Broadway babies Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, it stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as its star-crossed lovers. The final chapter in the Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert series is a bona fide tear-jerker. Hurwitz conducts the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra while Gosling and Stone fall in love on screen. It’s magical.

3
Critics Pick: Aliya Al-Hassans Best Theatre of 2023 Photo
Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023

The pure joy of theatre is its ability to constantly renew and surprise. For me, 2023 saw a plethora of excellent musicals. Notoriously hard to get right, this year seemed to feature both clever revivals and future successes, many of which remained in my thoughts long after I left the theatre.

4
Opera Often Gets an Undeserved Kicking Says Glyndebourne Boss Photo
Opera Often Gets an Undeserved Kicking Says Glyndebourne Boss

“Opera often gets this kicking which it doesn’t deserve in my view,”  says Richard Davidson-Houston, the boss of Glyndebourne Opera.

More Hot Stories For You

REWIND to Premiere at New Diorama Theatre in JanuaryREWIND to Premiere at New Diorama Theatre in January
Video: Dujonna Gift & Sam Tutty Sing 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)Video: Dujonna Gift & Sam Tutty Sing 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
ArtsEd Chair Resigns Following Bullying and Misconduct ExposéArtsEd Chair Resigns Following Bullying and Misconduct Exposé
Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SIX

Recommended For You