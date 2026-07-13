Photos: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT at Southwark Playhouse Borough

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The Jonathan Larson Project, a celebration of previously unheard songs by the late Rent composer Jonathan Larson, is now playing at London's Southwark Playhouse Borough through August 22, 2026. See production photos!

Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins, the New York tribute brings Larson's rarely heard work to the stage for a strictly limited six-week engagement, offering audiences a new look at the legendary songwriter's creative legacy. Max Harwood, Marcus Collins, Natalie Kassanga, Michael Mather, and Imelda Warren-Green, star in the production.

The 2026 London production holds special significance, marking 30 years since Jonathan Larson ’s death in January 1996 from an aortic dissection just one day before Rent’s first performance in New York.

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