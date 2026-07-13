Photos: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT at Southwark Playhouse Borough
The New York tribute brings Larson's rarely heard work to the stage for a strictly limited six-week engagement. See the cast on stage in new photos!
|
The Jonathan Larson Project, a celebration of previously unheard songs by the late Rent composer Jonathan Larson, is now playing at London's Southwark Playhouse Borough through August 22, 2026. See production photos!
Conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins, the New York tribute brings Larson's rarely heard work to the stage for a strictly limited six-week engagement, offering audiences a new look at the legendary songwriter's creative legacy. Max Harwood, Marcus Collins, Natalie Kassanga, Michael Mather, and Imelda Warren-Green, star in the production.
Photo credit: Danny Kaan
Full Compay
Full Company
Full Company