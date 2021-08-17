Photos: See Peter Andre, Dan Partridge, Georgia Louise & More in the UK Tour of GREASE

The first new production in 25 years of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE, directed by Nikolai Foster, choreographed by Arlene Phillips and starring Peter Andre as Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine, opened at Curve, Leicester on 30 July and is currently touring the UK.

GREASE also stars Dan Partridge as Danny and Georgia Louise as Sandy, with Paul French as Kenickie and Tendai Rinomhota as Rizzo. They are joined by Alex Christian as Doody, Josh Barnett as Roger, Inez Budd as Marty, Maeve Byrne as Jan, Marianna Neofitou as Frenchy, Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch and Cristian Zaccarini as Sonny.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show's eight-year run, at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.



The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.