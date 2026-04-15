Photos: SHERLOCK HOLMES in Rehearsal at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

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Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has released all new rehearsal photos for the world premiere of Sherlock Holmes, a new mystery by Joel Horwood, directed by Sean Holmes, with Joshua James as Sherlock and Jyuddah Jaymes as Watson. The production runs from 2 May – 6 June 2026 (Press Night: Wednesday 13 May at 7.45pm).

The full cast includes Joshua James (Sherlock), Christopher Akrill (Sholto/Judge), Andre Antonio (Pockets/Referee), Will Brown (Small/Lestrade), Paolo Guidi (Graziano/Bill), Benjamin Harrold (Morstan), Jyuddah Jaymes (Watson), Nadi Kemp-Sayfi (Mary), Marcia Lecky (Mrs Hudson/Lucia), Mervin Noronha (Tonga/Azad), Yuyu Rau (Lin/Nancy), Theo Reece (Domingo), Rakhee Sharma (Aleksandra/Padshah Begum Jahan), Tamara Tare (Ensemble & Onstage Swing), and Patrick Warner (Mycroft/Thaddeus).

Creatives include Lisa Aitken (Co-Costume Designer & Supervisor); Jherek Bischoff (Composer); Charlotte Broom (Movement Director); Stuart Burt CDG, CSA (Casting Director); Ryan Day (Lighting Designer); Nathanael Campbell (Associate Director); Carole Hancock (Wigs, Hair & Make Up Designer & Supervisor); Hazel Holder and Gurkiran Kaur (Voice and Dialect Coach); Sean Holmes (Director); Peter Noden (Casting Associate) Enric Ortuno (Fight Director); Elena Peña (Sound Designer); Propworks (Props Supervisor); Grace Smart (Set & Co-Costume Designer); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Support).

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton