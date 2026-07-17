Photos: Renan Teodoro and More in DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL UK Tour

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

New production photos have been released from the European premiere of Dog Man: The Musical. This new musical is based on the book series by Dav Pilkey, also creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Check out the photos below!

Dog Man: The Musical will run at Southbank Centre from 29 July – 16 August (Press Performance is 4 August at 2.30pm). Currently running at Leicester Curve until 19 July, the tour will also visit Crewe Lyceum (21-23 July), Southend Palace (18-20 August), Hertford Beam (24-26 August), Wolverhampton Grand (28-29 August), Eastbourne Devonshire Park (4-5 September), Darlington Hippodrome (11-13 September), Torquay Princess Theatre (26-27 September), Halifax Victoria (3-4 October), Cambridge Arts Theatre (8-10 October), Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre (16-17 October), Fareham Live (23-25 October) and Wycombe Swan (26-28 October). Tickets are on sale at www.Dogman.live.

New tour dates have also been announcedfor 2027 and will include Basingstoke Anvil (5-7 February), Malvern Festival (12-14 February), Chester Storyhouse (19-21 February), Northampton Royal (26-28 February), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (5-7 March), Guildford Yvonne Arnaud (29 April-2 May), Blackpool Grand (14-16 May), Canterbury Marlowe (30 May-1 June), Southampton Mayflower (3-5 June), and Lichfield Garrick (10-13 June). With further 2027 dates to be announced.

This musical adventure has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk-nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations); and is directed and choreographed by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%).

Best friends George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they’re 10, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favourite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be? With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?

The original creative team for Dog Man: The Musical also includes scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway’s The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award); costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive); lighting design by David Lander (Broadway’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award); original sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress); orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler. Paul Herbert (Rob Brydon Songs and Stories, UK, Australia, NZ tour and The Wipers Times, West End /UK Tour) has joined the team for the European premiere as Musical Director with Pearson Casting as Casting Director.

The cast includes Vanessa Dumatey (I’m Every Woman, Hackney Empire & UK Tour; The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre, West End) as Flippy, Sam Kipling (Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre; The Mikado Wilton’s Music Hall & UK Tour) as Petey, Peter Lavery (Becoming Nancy, Birmingham Repertory Theatre; Jack and the Beanstalk, Ipswich Regent Theatre) as Harold, Ricardo Mendes (Carmen, ENO London Coliseum; Pinocchio, The Alhambra Theatre) as George, Rebecca-Jo Roberts (Beauty and the Beast, The Theatre Chipping Norton; Stalled: A New Musical, King's Head Theatre) as L’il Petey and Renan Teodoro (Anyone Can Whistle, Southwark Playhouse; I Am Harvey Milk, European Premiere) as Dog Man. The cast is completed by Richener Bissereth, Shannon Bourne and Robert Wilkes.

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming