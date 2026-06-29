Photos: RIDE THE CYCLONE Returns to Southwark Playhouse Elephant

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Check out new production photos from the critically acclaimed cult musical RIDE THE CYCLONE, now playing at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

The musical returned to the London venue on June 17, 2026, following its sold-out UK premiere in 2025. The production is scheduled to run through August 22, 2026. Earlier this week, the production also set a new Southwark Playhouse box office record, becoming the venue's fastest-selling show.

The cast stars RuPaul's Drag Race UK runner-up Divina De Campo as The Amazing Karnak, alongside Josh Butler as Noel, Grace Galloway as Jane Doe, Robyn Gilbertson as Constance, Bartek Kraszewski as Mischa, Jack Maverick as Ricky, and Kayna Montecillo as Ocean. Rebecca D'Lacey and Nathaniel Purnell serve as swings.

Following a tragic roller-coaster accident, six teenagers find themselves in limbo, where they are offered one final opportunity to return to life. One by one, each must make the case for why they deserve a second chance.

RIDE THE CYCLONE features a book, music, and lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell. The production is directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee, with musical direction by Ben McQuigg, set and costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting design by Tim Deiling, video design by Nina Dunn for PixelLux, sound design by Tom Marshall, illusion design by Richard Pinner, make-up design by Dominic Skinner, casting by Harry Blumenau, associate direction by Eva Sampson, associate choreography by Jasmin Colangelo, associate musical direction by Jennifer Deacon, costume supervision by Sharon Williams, props supervision by Props By Eve, production management by Toby P. Darvill for Production Solutions Group, and general management by Jack Maple Productions.

RIDE THE CYCLONE is produced by Kevin McCollum, Morris Berchard, and Jack Maple. The musical is licensed by Broadway Licensing.

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint

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