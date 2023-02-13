Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Original British Cast Surprises Students at Their Performance of A CHORUS LINE

The cast shared their experiences and offered advice to the students.

Feb. 13, 2023  

The magic of theatre was alive and well on Friday, February 10th, as 9 cast members from the original West End production of A Chorus Line made a surprise appearance at the evening performance. The students, who are in their third and final year, were left speechless and in awe of the legendary cast members, who shared their experiences and provided a valuable learning opportunity for the aspiring performers.

Check out photos below!

The musical, A Chorus Line, first opened its doors in the West End at the historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 1976, and it quickly became a hit, running for three years and winning the Laurence Olivier Award as Best Musical of the Year in 1976, the first year the awards were presented. The original British cast took over the production in 1977.

The surprise appearance by the cast members provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the students, who had the chance to meet and interact with the legends themselves. The cast shared their experiences and offered advice to the students, who were eager to absorb every bit of knowledge they could from the seasoned performers.

The appearance of the cast members was a testament to the lasting impact that "A Chorus Line" has had on the world of musical theatre. The musical has been performed all over the world, and it continues to be a beloved show, inspiring new generations of performers.

Photos: Original British Cast Surprises Students at Their Performance of A CHORUS LINE
A Chorus Line

Photos: Original British Cast Surprises Students at Their Performance of A CHORUS LINE
A Chorus Line

Photos: Original British Cast Surprises Students at Their Performance of A CHORUS LINE
A Chorus Line



Photos: First Look at WINNERS CURSE at Park Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
All new photos have been released from Winner's Curse at Park Theatre. TV and radio personality Clive Anderson stars in an interactive theatrical look at the difficult world of international relations, written by former ambassador and Middle East peace negotiator Daniel Taub with Dan Patterson,  writer/producer on Mock The Week and The Duck House.
The Calder Bookshop & Theatre Presents SEPTEMBER Photo
The Calder Bookshop & Theatre Presents SEPTEMBER
'September' is a new political play about love, betrayal, and murder that links General Pinochet's coup in Chile on September 11, 1973, and the attacks on New York City, on September 11, 2001.
FAMILY TREE Cast Announced Photo
FAMILY TREE Cast Announced
Aminita Francis (Red Riding Hood, Liverpool EVERYMAN), Keziah Joseph (Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear, NATIONAL THEATRE), Mofetoluwa Akande (A Christmas Carol, BRISTOL OLD VIC), Aimée Powell (Nothello, BELGRADE THEATRE) and Alistair Hall (Safe, NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL) are cast in the World Premiere and National Tour of Mojisola Adebayo’s award-winning play Family Tree
THE ALWAYS SUNNY PODCAST Will Perform First Live Shows In London This April Photo
THE ALWAYS SUNNY PODCAST Will Perform First Live Shows In London This April
Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton, creators and stars of the iconic show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, will bring their hit comedy podcast The Always Sunny Podcast to London for their first live shows in the UK.

More Hot Stories For You


Full Company Announced for TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary UK TourFull Company Announced for TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary UK Tour
February 13, 2023

The full company has been announced for the Tony Award-winning Titanic The Musical, which embarks on a tour of the UK from 16 March 2023. See if Titanic is performing near you!
Photos: See Sheridan Smith in Rehearsals for SHIRLEY VALENTINE at The Duke of York's TheatrePhotos: See Sheridan Smith in Rehearsals for SHIRLEY VALENTINE at The Duke of York's Theatre
February 13, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Sheridan Smith in rehearsals for SHIRLEY VALENTINE at The Duke of York’s Theatre!
Photos: First Look at Imitating the Dog's MACBETH RetellingPhotos: First Look at Imitating the Dog's MACBETH Retelling
February 13, 2023

Get a first look at photos of imitating the dog's premiere of their audacious and dazzling new retelling of William Shakespeare’s tale of ambition, deception, and downfall – Macbeth.
Photos: Original British Cast Surprises Students at Their Performance of A CHORUS LINEPhotos: Original British Cast Surprises Students at Their Performance of A CHORUS LINE
February 13, 2023

The magic of theatre was alive and well on Friday, February 10th, as 9 cast members from the original West End production of A Chorus Line made a surprise appearance at the evening performance. Check out photos here!
SLOW VIOLENCE Comes to the Pleasance Theatre in MarchSLOW VIOLENCE Comes to the Pleasance Theatre in March
February 13, 2023

Exploring the apathy and inaction surrounding climate breakdown, Slow Violence is an absurd physical comedy theatre show set in a neglected travel agents office. 
share