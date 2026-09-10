Photos: Noah Schnapp and More in Rehearsal For AFFLUENZA at Riverside Studios

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All new rehearsal photos have been released of the cast of Affluenza, as it was announced that Donald Sage Mackay (Indian Ink, Hampstead Theatre; Girl from the North Country, West End) has joined the cast in the world premiere at Riverside Studios. The limited engagement is booking until 21 November. Check out the photos below!

Donald Sage Mackay completes the cast, which also includes Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things) in his stage debut, Janette Manrara (Strictly Come Dancing), Rupert Young (Bridgerton; Dear Evan Hansen), Juliet Cowan (Broken Glass, Young Vic) and Wallis Currie-Wood (CBS TV’s Madam Secretary, Elektra on West End).

Mackay recently finished filming the Apple Studios thriller series Pandora and will next be seen in Gareth Evans’s highly anticipated A Colt Is My Passport opposite Tim Roth, Jack Reynor and Noah Taylor, and in Stephen Moffat’s new series Number 10 opposite Rafe Spall. His theatre credits include Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink opposite Felicity Kendal and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis; Girl From the North Country (Gielgud Theatre); and True West alongside Kit Harrington and Johnny Flynn (Vaudeville Theatre). On television, Don has appeared in Going Dutch for FOX; a series regular in Eric for Netflix starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Gaby Hoffmann; The Regime alongside Kate Winslet; Rematch (HBO); The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies (BBC); Wreck (BBC); CELL 8; Treadstone opposite Jeremy Irvine; Deep State opposite Mark Strong; Elementary; Modern Family; Mad Men; House; and The Looming Tower. Donald has recently wrapped Peter Atencio's Animal Friends starring Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn and Aubrey Plaza; and recently shot James Vanderbilt’s feature film Nuremberg, which will star Russell Crowe and Rami Malek.

Playwright and Director Andy Sandberg said, ‘We are having a blast in rehearsals, and this cast is truly incredible. I can’t wait for audiences to see this brilliant company in Affluenza.’

Mainstage Season 26/27, a major season of five new plays directed by Andy Sandberg, will be performed at Riverside Studios from this September, beginning with three world premieres. Affluenza is followed by Sacrilegious, by Tom Schulman, the Oscar-winning writer of the films Dead Poets Society and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, which runs from 5 December 2026 to 23 January 2026 (press night 15 December). Expecting, by Scott Elmegreen & Drew Fornarola, runs from 30 January to 27 March 2027 (press night 9 February). Further productions and casting will be announced soon. Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director of the Hermitage Artist Retreat in the U.S., serves as the Season Artistic Director for the Mainstage and will direct each production.

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