 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED)

See Sara Mokonen, Christopher Mbaki and Morenike Onajobi in rehearsal.

By:
Powered by Ticketmaster
Get Show Info Show Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Get first look inside rehearsals for the World Premiere of Tartuffe (Remixed) starring Oscar and Olivier-Award winner Mark Rylance, running in the West End 4 September to 24 October 2026. Written and directed by Darren Raymond, this new adaptation of Molière's masterpiece blends razor-sharp comedy, spoken word, music, and beautifully crafted rhyming verse. The production is a celebration of faith, family, forgiveness, and the courage to speak truth to power. 

Bringing the Afolabi-Williams family to life with Mark Rylance are Sara Mokonen, Christopher Mbaki and Morenike Onajobi. The cast also features Nakeba Buchanan, Craig Blake and Blanche Williams, with Usifu Jalloh joining the lineup.

The outspoken Afolabi–Williams family gathers at Oga Afolabi's mansion as preparations begin for the wedding of his daughter. With relatives arriving from far and wide, family traditions are in full swing, emotions are running high, and opinions are never in short supply. But when Tartuffe, a charismatic man of God who has won Oga's unwavering trust, takes up residence in the family home, old wounds reopen, loyalties are tested, and faith itself becomes a battleground. As the wedding day draws ever closer, the family must expose the truth before everything they hold dear is torn apart.

Photo credit: Mark Senior

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Image


Craig Blake and Morenike Onajobi

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Image


Usifu Jollah, Chris Mbaki, Ivandro Da Cruz Leite, Morenike Onajabi and Craig Blake

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Image


Ivandro Da Cruz

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Image


Mark Rylance

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Image


Mark Rylance and Blanche Williams

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Image


Darren Raymond

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Image


Darren Raymond

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Image


Ivandro Da Cruz Leite

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Image


Craig Blake

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Image


Morenike Onajobi

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Image


Blanche Williams

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Image


Chris Mbaki

Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED) Image


Usifu Jollah

Buy Tickets to Tartuffe (Remixed)

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts
Show Info Buy Tickets