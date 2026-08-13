Photos: Mark Rylance in Rehearsals for TARTUFFE (REMIXED)

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Get first look inside rehearsals for the World Premiere of Tartuffe (Remixed) starring Oscar and Olivier-Award winner Mark Rylance, running in the West End 4 September to 24 October 2026. Written and directed by Darren Raymond, this new adaptation of Molière's masterpiece blends razor-sharp comedy, spoken word, music, and beautifully crafted rhyming verse. The production is a celebration of faith, family, forgiveness, and the courage to speak truth to power.

Bringing the Afolabi-Williams family to life with Mark Rylance are Sara Mokonen, Christopher Mbaki and Morenike Onajobi. The cast also features Nakeba Buchanan, Craig Blake and Blanche Williams, with Usifu Jalloh joining the lineup.

The outspoken Afolabi–Williams family gathers at Oga Afolabi's mansion as preparations begin for the wedding of his daughter. With relatives arriving from far and wide, family traditions are in full swing, emotions are running high, and opinions are never in short supply. But when Tartuffe, a charismatic man of God who has won Oga's unwavering trust, takes up residence in the family home, old wounds reopen, loyalties are tested, and faith itself becomes a battleground. As the wedding day draws ever closer, the family must expose the truth before everything they hold dear is torn apart.

Photo credit: Mark Senior

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