Photos: MIDDLEMARCH in Rehearsal at The Royal Shakespeare Company

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The Royal Shakespeare Company has released rehearsal photography for the upcoming production of Middlemarch, George Eliot’s expansive study on provincial life, adapted by Nina Raine (Consent, Tribes, Tiger Country) and co-produced with Second Half Productions. Check out the photos below!

This sweeping two-part adaptation will be directed by Olivier Award-winning Jeremy Herrin (Every Brilliant Thing, Wolf Hall Trilogy) and open at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, with Part 1 playing from Thursday 1 October and Part 2 from Saturday 10 October, and running until Saturday 16 January, with press performances on Wednesday 28 October at 1pm and 7pm.

The full company includes Rory Alexander (Will Ladislaw), Lizzie Annis (Celia Brooke / Mary Garth), Emma Bown (Understudy), Gunnar Cauthery (Farebrother / Sir James Chettam), Ian Drysdale (Mr Casaubon / Caleb Garth), Steven Dykes (Understudy), Dave Fishley (Mr Vincy / Bambridge / Powderell), Peter Forbes (Mr Brooke / Featherstone / Raffles), Ebenezer Gyau (Fred Vincy), Mackenzie Heynes (Understudy) John Hodgkinson (Mr Bulstrode / Borthrop Trumbull), Penny Layden (Mrs Bulstrode / Mrs Garth / Lady Chettam), Emma McDonald (Rosamond Vincy), Anita Reynolds (Mrs Vincy / Mrs Mawmsey / Mrs Abel), Andrew Richardson (Tertius Lydgate), Amanda Root ( George Eliot / Mrs Cadwallader), Nia Towle (Dorothea Brooke) and Molly Watton Williams (Understudy).

As the community of Middlemarch confront the dawning of social progress and political reform – embraced by some and opposed by others – a series of private stories emerge.

Nina Raine's new stage adaptation brings George Eliot into the characters' world, as narrator, confidante and counsellor.

Joining Jeremy and Nina on the creative team are Set and Costume Designer Grace Smart, Lighting Designer Ben Jacobs, Composer Paul Englishby, Sound Designer Nicola T. Chang, Movement Director Lucy Cullingford, Dramaturg Rebecca Latham, Casting Directors Charlotte Sutton CDG and Christopher Worrall CDG, Music Director Nathan Feeney, Voice and Dialect Emma Woodvine and Associate Director Molly Stacey.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

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