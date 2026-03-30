Photos: KINKY BOOTS The Musical Gala Night at the London Coliseum
See photos of the curtain call bow, plus cast members and stars on the red carpet!
A brand-new production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Kinky Boots opened at the London Coliseum on 17 March 2026 and will run for 17 weeks until 11 July 2026. See photos of Ophelia Love, Vanity Milan, DeDeLicious aka Charlie Veysey Smith, La Belle and Miss Leigh Ding, plus cast members including Matt Cardle and more!
Kinky Boots stars Johannes Radebe as Lola and Matt Cardle as Charlie Price with Tosh Wanagho-Maud as Alternate Lola, Courtney Bowman as Lauren, Billie-Kay as Nicola, Billy Roberts as Don, Rachel Izen as Pat, Jessica Daley as Trish, Jonathan Dryden Taylor as Mr Price, Scott Paige as George and Liam Doyle as Harry. The cast is completed by Andy Barke, Kathryn Barnes, Cerys Burton, Kaya Farrugia, Nay-Nay, Keith Alexander, Nathan Daly, Kofi Dennis, Ru Fisher, Darnell Mathew-James, Liam McEvoy, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Cole Dunn, Annell Odartey, Jordan Isaac and Tori McDougall. The young company includes Sean Garcia Madiba, Noah Ronkainen Phillips and Rio-Blake Power as Young Lola and Archie John Allen, Joshua Beswick, Louis Cohen and Callum George as Young Charlie.
Kinky Boots The Musical is a Broadway and West End phenomenon based on a true story and movie of the same name released in 2005.
When Charlie Price inherits his family’s failing shoe factory, saving the company – and his love life – feels like an impossibly tall order. Until, that is, he meets Lola, the sparkling, larger-than-life drag queen with the unlikeliest of answers. Can they work together to reboot the business and save the day? Perhaps they just need to help each other – and everyone around them – to stand a little taller…
Photo credit: Dave Bennet
Nay-Nay, Noah Ronkainen Phillips, Callum George, Tori McDougall, Annell Odartey, Joshua Beswick, Archie John Allen, Kofi Dennis, Matt Cardle, Rio-Blake Power, Jessica Daley, Louis Cohen, Johannes Radebe, Sean Garcia Madiba, Jordan Isaac, Liam McEvoy, Ru Fisher, Cerys Burton and Keith Alexander
Ophelia Love, Vanity Milan, DeDeLicious aka Charlie Veysey Smith, La Belle and Miss Leigh Ding
Neil Sinclair and Christopher Biggins
Ophelia Love, Vanity Milan, Jay McGuiness, La Belle and Miss Leigh Ding
Lucrezia Millarini
Ophelia Love, Vanity Milan, Michael Ball, La Belle and Miss Leigh Ding
Tiana Biscuit and Gracie McGonigal
Stevie Ruffs and Louie Wood
Steve Pateman
Ophelia Love, Vanity Milan, Christopher Biggins, Miss Leigh Ding, Neil Sinclair and La Belle
Montell Douglas
Cast members including Matt Cardle, Johannes Radebe and Courtney Bowman
Matt Cardle, Johannes Radebe and Courtney Bowman
Joshua Beswick, Matt Cardle and Liam Doyle
Joshua Beswick, Rachel Izen, Scott Paige, Liam Doyle, Matt Cardle, Johannes Radebe, Courtney Bowman, Billy Roberts, Billie Kay, Jessica Daley and Rio-Blake Power
Cast members
Cast members