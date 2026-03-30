Photos: KINKY BOOTS The Musical Gala Night at the London Coliseum

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A brand-new production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Kinky Boots opened at the London Coliseum on 17 March 2026 and will run for 17 weeks until 11 July 2026. See photos of Ophelia Love, Vanity Milan, DeDeLicious aka Charlie Veysey Smith, La Belle and Miss Leigh Ding, plus cast members including Matt Cardle and more!

Kinky Boots stars Johannes Radebe as Lola and Matt Cardle as Charlie Price with Tosh Wanagho-Maud as Alternate Lola, Courtney Bowman as Lauren, Billie-Kay as Nicola, Billy Roberts as Don, Rachel Izen as Pat, Jessica Daley as Trish, Jonathan Dryden Taylor as Mr Price, Scott Paige as George and Liam Doyle as Harry. The cast is completed by Andy Barke, Kathryn Barnes, Cerys Burton, Kaya Farrugia, Nay-Nay, Keith Alexander, Nathan Daly, Kofi Dennis, Ru Fisher, Darnell Mathew-James, Liam McEvoy, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Cole Dunn, Annell Odartey, Jordan Isaac and Tori McDougall. The young company includes Sean Garcia Madiba, Noah Ronkainen Phillips and Rio-Blake Power as Young Lola and Archie John Allen, Joshua Beswick, Louis Cohen and Callum George as Young Charlie.

Kinky Boots The Musical is a Broadway and West End phenomenon based on a true story and movie of the same name released in 2005.

When Charlie Price inherits his family’s failing shoe factory, saving the company – and his love life – feels like an impossibly tall order. Until, that is, he meets Lola, the sparkling, larger-than-life drag queen with the unlikeliest of answers. Can they work together to reboot the business and save the day? Perhaps they just need to help each other – and everyone around them – to stand a little taller…