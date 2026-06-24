Photos: JERSEY BOYS Kicks Off 20th Anniversary UK and Ireland Tour

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All new production photos have been released from the 20th Anniversary UK and Ireland tour of the original Tony and Olivier award-winning musical JERSEY BOYS which opened at New Wimbledon Theatre on 17 June 2026. Check out the photos below!

The cast is led by Luke Baker as Frankie Valli, Carlo Boumouglbay as Tommy DeVito, Lewis Kennedy as Nick Massi, Toby Miles as Bob Gaudio and Ellis Kirk as Alternate Frankie Valli with Aiden Carson as Joey, Artemis Chrisoulakis as Francine, Sydnie Hocknell as Mary Delgado, Michael Levi as Bob Crewe, Olivia Mitchell as Lorraine, Jarryd Nurden as Hank Majewski, Oliver Tester as Norm Waxman, Damien Winchester as Barry Belson and Fed Zanni as Gyp DeCarlo. The cast is completed by swings Scott Goncalves, Melissa Potts, Zach Sorrow and Joshua Spencer-Pepper.

JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits, including Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Beggin’, Oh What a Night and more.

The JERSEY BOYS 20th Anniversary UK and Ireland tour is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements & incidental music by Ron Melrose. Danny Austin is the associate director & choreographer, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projection design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and casting is by Jill Green CDG. The associate UK musical supervisor is Ed Bussey, the musical director is Lauren Ronan, the resident director is Luke Zammit, and general management is by Dodgers UK Productions.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Luke Baker and Toby Miles

Lewis Kennedy

Fed Zanni

Damien Winchester

Carlo Boumouglbay

Michael Levi

Luke Baker

Toby Miles, Carlo Boumouglbay, Lewis Kennedy, and Luke Baker

Sydnie Hocknell, Artemis Chrisoulakis, and Olivia Mitchell

Toby Miles

Cast

Cast

Sydnie Hocknell and Luke Baker

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